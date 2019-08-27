Jakob Ogawa's Forthcoming EP APRIL Out Sept. 27

Emerging Norwegian artist Jakob Ogawa's forthcoming EP, April, is set for release on September 27 via Playground Music. Additionally, Ogawa's new song "You And I" debuts today.

Of the song, Ogawa says, "I made 'You And I' while I was in a sort of happy/nostalgic state. I was in the beginning of a relationship and all these emotions and feelings I'd never felt before came to life, and I guess I was compelled to express this."

In support of the release, Ogawa extends his run of North American tour dates into the fall, which includes stops at Denver's Larimer Lounge, Portland's Hawthorne Theater and Seattle's The Vera Project as well as a performance at Desert Daze Festival. See below for complete tour dates.

Ogawa kick-started his career in 2017 with "All Your Love" that quickly became a tastemaker favorite. Later that year, he released his highly anticipated debut EP, Bedroom Tapes, to critical praise. Higshnobiety declared, "Jakob Ogawa has effortlessly nailed the kind of lo-fi bedroom pop that straddles the line between ebulliently-warm and achingly-heartbreaking," while The FADER included him in their list of the "15 Scandinavian artists to listen to in 2018."

APRIL TRACKLIST

1. You And I

2. Atari Acid

3. April

JAKOB OGAWA LIVE

August 23-San Francisco, CA-Great American Music Hall

October 9-Denver, CO- Larimer Lounge

October 10-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court

October 13-Moreno Valley, CA-Desert Daze Festival

October 17-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theater

October 18-Seattle, WA-The Vera Project

October 19-Vancouver, BC-Venue





