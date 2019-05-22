Jake Xerxes Fussell Joins Daniel Norgren on North America Tour, MontrÃ©al Date Added

Superpuma Records announced today that Jake Xerxes Fussell has been added to the Daniel Norgren - Wooh Dang - North America Tour. The Durham, NC, singer and guitarist will join Norgren for all dates as direct support.



Also announced today is the addition of Petit Campus as part of Pop Montréal. Montréal joins other first-time stops for Norgren in Louisville, Asheville, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Boulder, and at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Tennessee/Virginia. The tour will also see returning visits to Chicago, New York, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles.



Norgren's performances have earned him a growing following and an increasing frequency of sold out audiences throughout Europe, including Atwerp, Berlin, Cologne, and Copenhagen. The experience of Norgren's music is marked by connection: the artist to the band, the audience to the music, and the body to the soul. His latest release, Wooh Dang, best captures the close chemistry between Norgren and his band. At the advent of Norgren's third tour of the US and Canada, Norgren is one to watch as he brings his powerful and mesmerizing live show to mainstream North American audiences.

Daniel Norgren • Wooh Dang • North AmericaTour

with Jake Xerxes Fussell



9/18: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

9/19: Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

9/20: Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

9/21: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TN/VA *

9/22: Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

9/25: Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

9/27: Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

9/28: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

9/29: Montréal, QUE, Petit Campus (Pop Montréal)

9/30: Toronto, ONT, Great Hall

10/2: St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

10/3: Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

10/4: Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/5: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10/8: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

All dates with Jake Xerxes Fussell (except marked *)



Tickets on sale now • superpumarecords.com/tour

Buy Wooh Dang • lnk.to/woohdang

Daniel Norgren • Wooh Dang World Tour

4/27: Göteborg, SE - Pustervik (SOLD OUT)

4/28: Stockholm, SE - Cirkus(SOLD OUT)

4/29: Borås, SE - Åhaga (SOLD OUT)

4/30: Sundsvall, SE - Tonhallen

5/2: Luleå, SE - Kulturens hus

5/3: Umeå, SE - Norrlandsoperan (SOLD OUT)

5/4: Gävle, SE - Gävles Konserthus (SOLD OUT)

5/5: Göteborg, SE - Konserthuset (SOLD OUT)

5/18: Copenhagen, DK - Vega

5/19: Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich

May 20: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

5/21: Antwerpen, BE - De Roma (SOLD OUT)

5/23: Cologne, DE - Stadtgarten

5/24: Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

5/26: Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

7/27: Breitenbach am Herzberg, DE - Burg Herzberg

7/30: Leeds, U.K. - Brudenell Social Club

7/31: London, U.K. - Bush Hall

8/1: Bruges, BE - Moods!

8/8-10: Göteborg, SE - Way Out West

8/16: Bødo, NO - Parkenfestivalen(SOLD OUT)

8/22-25: Tønder, DK - Tønder Festival

8/27: Munich, DE - Ampere

8/28: Zurich, CH - Mascotte

8/30: Vlieland, NL - Into The Great Wide Open Festival (SOLD OUT)

8/31 - Bruis Festival, Maastricht, NL

