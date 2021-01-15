Jake Bugg Shares 'All I Need' (Franky Wah Remix)

Following the release of his new single and cinematic short film All I Need, Jake Bugg has shared an alternate version of the track with a remix by Franky Wah, which follows the Rudimental remix released at the end of last year.

All I Need has received acclaim from fans and media alike since its release last month, with support from the likes BBC Radio 1, where Greg James made the track his Breakfast Show 'Record of the Week', and Radio X. Jake also performed an acoustic version of the song for Mahogany, which can be watched here. He will be performing the track on Graham Norton's show on BBC 1 tonight.

All I Need is about a feeling of contentment. It's about having absolute clarity in what you are doing and who you are. It's about living in the moment and losing yourself. It's a song written for all of us. Yorkshire producer and DJ Franky Wah's house remix blends between euphoria and tranquillity, giving an energetic spin on the track.

All I Need, produced by Steve Mac, is the second official single release since Kiss Like The Sun, which was co-written with Andrew Watt (Post Malone) and marked Jake's debut release since signing to RCA Records and a new start in his musical career. Jake also released two new tracks and short films Rabbit Hole and Saviours of the City last year.

Jake and his band played 9 sold out UK dates this Spring before lockdown erupted, which followed his November tour performing at venues including The Roundhouse in London and a hometown show at Nottingham Rock City.

Still only 26-years-old, yet with 4 albums and numerous hit singles to his name, Jake Bugg has a seasoned knowledge beyond his young years, which he couples with a refreshing wry sense of humour and a laid-back gritty swagger. All I Need further cements an exciting new musical direction for Jake, with much more new music to come.

Listen here: