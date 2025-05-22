Jack’s Mannequin Reveals Support Acts for The MFEO Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jack’s Mannequin, the acclaimed alternative pop-rock group led by veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon, will officially kick off The MFEO Tour in two weeks and, as the excitement builds for their long-awaited return, the band has revealed the support acts joining them on the road this year.

Supporting Jack’s Mannequin on their 20th anniversary celebratory outing will be Yoke Lore and The Early November on select dates each in June and Mondo Cozmo, hellogoodbye, and illuminati hotties on select dates each in the fall. The MFEO Tour will mark the first dedicated tour for Jack’s Mannequin and their full beloved catalog in a decade.

Jack’s Mannequin’s 30-date North American tour launches Wednesday, June 4th in Portland, Maine and will travel throughout the month with headlining shows in Boston, New York City (June 7th at The Rooftop at Pier 17), Philadelphia, Charlotte, Richmond, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, St. Paul and Asbury Park as well as performances at Bonnaroo and Summerfest. Following their debut at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 23rd for McMahon’s sold-out Three Pianos event, Jack’s Mannequin will head overseas in September for headlining dates in Japan and a run of shows in Australia with Mayday Parade.

Upon their return Stateside, the quartet will perform at Oceans Calling and headline The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 11th before making their way to Las Vegas for the When We Were Young festival. The MFEO Tour fully resumes October 31st in St. Petersburg, Florida and continues with headlining stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Columbus, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit (for the 16th Annual Dear Jack Benefit on November 11th at The Fillmore), Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Anaheim before wrapping November 23rd in Del Mar, California. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

Tickets for The MFEO Tour are moving fast with many dates sold out or with low ticket supply. Limited tickets for some previously sold-out shows on the first leg of the tour were recently released. Visit here for more information and to purchase tickets while they’re still available. $1 per ticket for The MFEO Tour will be donated to the Dear Jack Foundation.

Jack’s Mannequin launched in 2005 as McMahon’s more personal solo project following the success of his pop-punk band Something Corporate in the early 2000s. The esteemed quartet – McMahon (vocals, piano), Bobby “Raw” Anderson (guitar), Jay McMillan (drums) and Mikey Wagner (bass, keys) – debuted with their Gold-certified album, Everything In Transit, which includes the Gold-certified single “Dark Blue.” Jack’s Mannequin released a total of three acclaimed studio albums, with both their sophomore LP The Glass Passenger (2008) and third and final album People and Things (2011) entering the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. During its tenure, Jack’s Mannequin also performed multiple times on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, received major media support, and were featured in the hit TV series One Tree Hill.

JACK’S MANNEQUIN – 2025 TOUR DATES

North America:

Wednesday, June 4 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

Friday, June 6 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner # (Sold Out)

Saturday, June 7 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 # (Sold Out)

Sunday, June 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore # (Sold Out)

Tuesday, June 10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore # ~~

Thursday, June 12 – Richmond, VA @ The National # ~~

Friday, June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE # ~~

Sunday, June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

Monday, June 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant # ~~

Tuesday, June 17 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman # ~~

Thursday, June 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^

Friday, June 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed % (Sold Out)

Saturday, June 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre # ~~

Thursday, June 26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony %

Wednesday, July 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Three Pianos (Sold Out)

International:

Monday, September 8 – Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

Tuesday, September 9 – Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya Club Quattro

Friday, September 12 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena +

Saturday, September 13 – Moore Park, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion +

Sunday, September 14 – Fortitude Valley, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall +

Wednesday, September 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall +

Friday, September 19 – Perth, Australia @ Metro City +

North America:

Saturday, September 27 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling ^

Saturday, October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ++

Saturday, October 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young ^

Sunday, October 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young ^

Friday, October 31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live $

Saturday, November 1 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues $ (Sold Out)

Sunday, November 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern $

Wednesday, November 5 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live $

Friday, November 7 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY $ (Sold Out)

Saturday, November 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $ (Sold Out)

Tuesday, November 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore (16th Annual Dear Jack Benefit) $ ~~

Tuesday, November 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre **

Wednesday, November 19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo **

Friday, November 21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield **

Saturday, November 22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ** (Sold Out)

Sunday, November 23 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound **

~~ Low Ticket Warning

# Yoke Lore supporting

% The Early November supporting

++ Mondo Cozmo supporting

$ hellogoodbye supporting

** illuminati hotties supporting

^ indicates festival date

+ with Mayday Parade

2026:

February 28-March 4, 2026 – Miami, FL @ Andrew McMahon’s Holiday From Real Cruise

Photo Credit: Lupe Bustos (@_lupe)

Comments

