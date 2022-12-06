Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Announces Full Lineup
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 9am PST.
Jackalope Jamboree has announced its full lineup scheduled for June 22-24, 2023 at the historic Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Oregon.
Presented by Hodgen Distributing, the three-day festival is celebrating its fifth year with a wide array of Americana and country & western artists including Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Margo Price, Shane Smith & The Saints, Corb Lund, Kelsey Waldon, Vandoliers, Kaitlin Butts, Margo Cilker, Rob Leines, Summer Dean, IV and the Strange Band, Mariel Buckley and more.
Jackalope Jamboree, which Saving Country Music called "one of the festival circuit's hidden gems," is also adding comedy to next year's bill with an appearance from Dusty Slay. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 9am PST and can be purchased here.
Of the festival, co-founder Rian Beach says "We are very excited for this year's lineup. From our headliners to our opening acts, we will have over twenty eclectic artists across two stages all three days in a venue that has a storied history in the city of Pendleton. While Happy Canyon hosts thousands of festivalgoers every year, the space is intimate enough to provide fans with an enhanced live experience, and most importantly, a more personal connection with the music. We look forward to seeing everyone back in Happy Canyon in 2023. Jackalope!"
Known for its legendary Pendleton Round-Up rodeo and the iconic Pendleton Woolen Mills, the city is located in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon. Pendleton, whose motto is "the real West," is a town where the best of western tradition and heritage lives on. The community is a sportsman's paradise and offers festival attendees a vast range of outdoor activities such as fishing, cycling, hiking, hunting, golfing and more.
Jackalope Jamboree is a community-inclusive event for music fans of all ages. Food vendors will be on-site with vegetarian options. Official sponsor Widmer Brothers Brewing will offer their beverages available for purchase. In addition, there will be domestic beer and local wine available. Spectators can also shop local merchant booths for a large selection of clothing, jewelry, art and more.
Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Full Lineup
Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentleman
Margo Price
Shane Smith and the Saints
Corb Lund
Kelsey Waldon
Vandoliers
Kaitlin Butts
Dusty Slay
Margo Cilker
Rob Leines
Mariel Buckley
Summer Dean
IV and the Strange Band
Eli Howard and the Greater Good
Lowdown Drifters
Michelle Moonshine
Dusty Rust
Charles Wood III
Buffalo Kin
William Surly and the Barroom Gospel
Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters
June Clivas & The Ditty Boys
