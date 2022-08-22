Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jack Harlow Announces U.K. Leg of 'Come Home the Kids Miss You' World Tour

Jack Harlow Announces U.K. Leg of 'Come Home the Kids Miss You' World Tour

Tickets go on sale Thursday 25th August at 9am.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Multi-platinum, 3X Grammy Award-nominated rap sensation, Jack Harlow announces U.K. dates on part of his "Come Home The Kids Miss You World Tour," kicking off on Wednesday 2nd November in Birmingham with performances in London, Manchester and Leeds, concluding in Nottingham on Tuesday 8th November before continuing across Europe.

Harlow's triumphant return to the U.K. comes after a blockbuster performance at this Summer's Wireless Festival. Tickets go on sale Thursday 25th August at 9am via Live Nation.co.uk

Fresh off the release of his globally acclaimed album, 'Come Home The Kids Miss You', featuring global hits 'First Class' and 'Nail Tech' Jack Harlow continues on his path to global domination. Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, Harlow is one of music's greatest new stars, weaving nimble wordplay, humour, confidence and ambition.

At just 24 years old, Harlow has racked up over 5 billion streams worldwide and has collaborated with megastars Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and more. Jack will be completing his stellar year with the 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' U.K. Tour.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday 2Nd November - Birmingham, U.K. - O2 Academy Birmingham
Thursday 3rd November - London, U.K. - - OVO Arena Wembley
Friday 4th November - - Manchester, U.K - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Monday 7th November - Leeds, U.K. - - O2 Academy Leeds
Tuesday 8th November - Nottingham, U.K. - Rock City

Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, Jack Harlow is one of music's greatest new stars. The Louisville, KY native boasts three GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, 12 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 5 billion career streams to date.

Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum-certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY in December 2020, which featured the 7x Platinum worldwide hit, "WHATS POPPIN," which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned the 24-year-old his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.

The Generation Now/Atlantic Records star has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Forbes, Variety, Complex, SPIN, Footwear News and XXL's coveted Freshman Class Issue, and brought his captivating live show to TV with performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2022 Kids Choice Awards, to name a few.

Harlow is now poised to reach even greater heights with his acclaimed second album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, highlighted by the bombastic lead single "Nail Tech" and the infectious follow-up, "First Class," which made a spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo #1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022, thus far.




