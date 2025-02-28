JVKE Debuts First New Single of the Year 'Pretty'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer JVKE is premiering his first new release of 2025, with the sweetly melodic and emotionally-driven ballad “pretty.” Sonically “pretty” features similar cinematic, soaring and polished production fans have come to love from JVKE and his co-producer ZVC.

Of the song, JVKE explains, “when I released ‘golden hour,’ it was my favorite song I had ever written. I haven't had that feeling again until ‘pretty.’” Hopefully I'm not the only one." “pretty” follows a series of singles from JVKE in 2024 including “her” and “next to you,” as well as the 2022 release of his debut album, this is what ____feels like (Vol, 1-4), featuring the meteoric hit “golden hour.” “golden hour” reached #10 at Top 40 radio and #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for over 26 consecutive weeks, and receiving 2 billion streams worldwide.

Later this year, JVKE will perform the new songs live - some for the first time - with new global tour dates to be announced soon.

JVKE continues to remain one of the top songwriters and producers in the game. His breakout hit “Upside Down” went viral following its release in 2020 and has generated over 88 million streams to date. The song’s meteoric success led to a Charlie Puth remix collaboration, which earned both JVKE and Charlie a 2021 Trending VMA nomination. JVKE followed up his debut single with a series of releases in 2021 including his second viral hit “this is what falling in love feels like,” which went top 10 at pop radio. Additionally, JVKE produced “Euphoric,” the lead single from Eric Bellinger’s GRAMMY® nominated album New Light. His music has been featured in soundtracks including Arcane League of Legends and Fast X. JVKE has collaborated with Grammy-nominated Forrest Frank, as well as Sam Feldt & Anita, Alan Walker, Surfaces, Pink $weats, ENHYPEN, and more.

JVKE traveled a tried-and-true road to a fresh, focused, and fiery sound. The Rhode Island-born singer, songwriter, and producer logged countless hours on multiple instruments since the age of three, discovered production by high school, eventually dropping out of school to pursue music full time. He crafts the kind of pop anthems that soar and surprise all at once. Powered by buoyant beats, lithe piano, and unshakable hooks, he has amassed over 4 billion streams, 100+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, built an audience of 28+ million followers across social media, and attracted the support of everyone from Charli D’Amelio to Charlie Puth. Moreover, JVKE has performed sold-out shows globally, including a headline North American tour, Corona Capitol in Mexico City, and iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. He’s also made appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” “Good Morning America” and more.

Photo courtesy of the artist

Comments