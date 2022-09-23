JP Saxe Releases New Single 'When You Think Of Me'

GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe unveils his new single entitled "When You Think Of Me" via Arista Records.

The track, produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde), highlights Saxe's impressive vocal range, vulnerability, and ability to convey universally understood emotions in a simple yet profound way. The song is accompanied by an equally impactful music video filmed in Colombia by Paloma.

Regarding "When You Think Of Me," Saxe commented, "I was sitting at a piano alone and thinking of a somewhat pervasive idea among young people. In songwriting, we tend to look at love in a binary way. It's either like, 'We're together, and I'm obsessed with you,' or it's like, 'We're not together, and I hate you.' I don't subscribe to the notion that for love to be valid, it needs to be endless. I believe if something beautiful ends, it's still beautiful. At the core of the song is my belief that love can be over and real at the same time. Love doesn't need to be endless to be important, meaningful, and sincere."

Building on the back of his breakout 2021 album Dangerous Levels of Introspection, JP continues to make waves this year with sold out performances, including tour dates with Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi, as well as the release of Dangerous Levels of Introspection (Stripped) in early 2022.

JP Saxe writes songs to discover and fathom the depths of his own personality. It's why he doesn't hold back or pull any punches. It's why he speaks so candidly about life, loss, and love. It's why he's consistently penned the kinds of lyrics worthy of a tattoo.

It's why he's quietly emerged as a multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated phenomenon whose voice can be felt across pop music. After dedicating his life to musicl, the Toronto-born and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist captivated audiences everywhere with "If The World Was Ending" [feat. Julia Michaels].

Nominated for "Song of the Year" at the 2021 GRAMMY®Awards, streamed over one billion times, and certified double-platinum in the U.S. and six times-platinum in Canada, it paved the way for his full-length debut, Dangerous Levels of Introspection [Arista Records]. Powered by "A Little Bit Yours," "Line By Line" [feat. Maren Morris], and "Here's Hopin'" with John Mayer, it earned acclaim from People, Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, UPROXX, and EUPHORIA. who even rated it "5-out-of-5 stars."

Along the way, he delivered show-stopping performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert accompanied by Mayer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. In addition to his first ever GRAMMY® nomination, Saxe has amassed over 2.5 billion total streams and received two iHeart Award nominations for Best New Pop Artist and Best Lyrics.

He won the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards, where he received five nominations in total. This year, he was nominated for two JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Plus, he co-wrote songs for everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Ingrid Andress. With a lot on his mind and the Voice Notes app armed and ready, he continues to uncover more, beginning with the single "When You Think of Me" produced by Malay [Frank Ocean, Lorde] leading into a full-length project next year.

Watch the new music vidoe here: