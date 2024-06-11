JOHN 5 Releases Brand-New Song 'A Hollywood Story,' Inspired By His Life & Career

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Guitar virtuoso John 5 is giving fans a look into his life and career with a brand-new song called “A Hollywood Story.” The track, and accompanying video, details John 5’s incredible journey, from picking up his first guitar at the age of 7 to recording acclaimed solo material and touring the world with the likes of Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Rob Halford and – currently – Mötley Crüe.

Says John 5 of the song, "’A Hollywood Story’ is a look back on my career and how lucky I am to have had the experiences that I've had. When you’re a little kid, in your room, dreaming of your future, I never could’ve dreamt of what has happened to me in real life. I’m so appreciative and so happy. So go after your dreams whatever they may be."

The new track comes after the release of the instrumental masterpiece “The Ghost” last October as well as a series of sold-out tour dates in 2023. John 5 will hit the road again this fall on the Strung Out Tour, with special guest Turning Jane, beginning September 1 in Boston, MA and ending October 24 in Novato, CA, with a number of Canadian dates. These new solo appearances will be in addition to John 5’s confirmed dates with Mötley Crüe including Summerfest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. The full itinerary of John 5’s fall tour is below; tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14.

JOHN 5 STRUNG OUT TOUR 2024

Sept 1 Boston, MA @ City Winery

Sept 2 Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

Sept 4 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sept 5 Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

Sept 6 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Sept 7 Cadillac, MI @ Venue Event Center

Sept 8 Westland, MI @ Token Lounge

Sept 9 Chicago, IL @ City Winery

Sept 10 Madison, WI @Majestic Theater

Sept 12 Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

Sept 13 Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center

Sept 14 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Sept 15 Regina, SK @ The Exchange

Sept 17 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

Sept 18 TBA

Sept 19 Kelowna, BC @ The Revelry

Sept 20 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Sept 21 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Sept 22 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Oct 23 Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theater

Oct 24 Novato, CA @ Hopmonk

ABOUT JOHN 5:

For over 30 years, JOHN 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, JOHN 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf, Dolly Parton, and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was announced that JOHN 5 would be joining Mötley Crüe as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. JOHN 5 continues to tour with Mötley Crüe on their 2024 world tour. To call JOHN 5 a shredder does not do him justice. There’s little he can’t put his hand to.

Photo credit: Matt WIlson

