J-Pop Group Hitsujibungaku Embarking on First US Tour Next Month

Three-piece alternative J-pop band Hitsujibungaku (1.5m Spotify monthly listeners) are embarking on their first ever US tour next month, kicking off on April 10 with West Coast stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and San Diego. Canadian pop singer Jonathan Roy will accompany the group to open all the shows. Tickets are now on sale, see dates and venues below.

Hitsujibungaku also returned with new music earlier this year, sharing the indie-rock track, “Koe.” The song explores finding courage and using one’s voice as a defiant outcry against the world’s familiar darkness. “Koe” serves as the theme song for Fuji TV’s 119: Emergency Call — a J-drama which brings to life the reality faced by fire dispatchers who are the first responders connecting people to help with a single call.

An alternative rock band with a delicate yet powerful sound, Hitsujibungaku consists of vocalist and guitarist Shiotsuka Moeka, bassist Kasai Yurika, and drummer Fukuda Hiroa. The band formed into their current lineup in 2017 and released the limited edition single "1999 / Ningen Datta," which became a nationwide hit.

In August of 2020, Hitsujibungaku made their major debut with the digital release of "To You in the Desert / Girls" through FCLS (Sony Music Labels). Their album our hope released in 2022 won the Grand Prize Blue at the 15th CD Shop Awards 2023. In September of the same year, the track "more than words" was selected as the ending theme for the TV anime Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident. It was a huge hit, surpassing 100 million streams in Japan and ranking first on music distribution sites such as Apple Music and iTunes. In 2023, the band’s third album 12 hugs (like butterflies) containing the song was released. The track "Burning” released in August of 2024 was used as the ending theme song for the currently airing TV anime Oshi no Ko Season 2.

At their live performance at Fuji Rock Festival in 2023, they recorded an unprecedented number of attendees for an artist performing on the Green Stage during the day. Tickets for the tour Hitsujibungaku Live 2024 "III,” the largest solo concert in their career to date, held at Yokohama Arena, sold out in just three minutes after they went on sale.

Hitsujibungaku has created a whirlwind of excitement and are looking forward to continuing to delight audiences this year with tours scheduled overseas and beyond.

US Tour Dates:

April 10 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Salvation Bar

April 13 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex (sold out)

April 15 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall (sold out)

April 16 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 18-20 Seattle, WA @ Sakura-Con

