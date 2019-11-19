Items from Nancy and Frank Sinatra's Marriage Go to Auction Dec. 17

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, announced PROPERTY FROM THE ESTATE OF MRS. NANCY SINATRA featuring a collection of fine art, furniture & decorative art, silver, jewelry and more owned by the legendary Hollywood couple, Frank and Nancy Sinatra Sr., during their marriage as well as items collected by Mrs. Sinatra over her long life. Over 650 lots, offered for the first time at auction, will be presented on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Julien's Auctions Gallery in Beverly Hills and live online at juliensauctions.com.

Nancy Rose Barbato was 17 years old when she met Frank Sinatra, an 18-year-old singer from Hoboken, on the Jersey Shore in the summer of 1934. They married in 1939 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Jersey City where Frank gave Nancy a recording of a song dedicated to her titled "Our Love" as a wedding present. The young newlyweds lived and worked in New Jersey, where Frank worked as an unknown singing waiter and master of ceremonies at the Rustic Cabin while Nancy worked as a secretary at the American Type Founders. With money short, Nancy supported Frank in his fledgling career by receiving a 15-dollar advance on her salary so he could have publicity photos taken and by sewing all of his bow ties (included in the sale is one of the Sinatras' vintage Singer sewing machines). His musical career took off after singing with big band leaders Harry James and Tommy Dorsey, and Nancy went on tour with Frank and his band which she recalled were the happiest times of their married life. Frank and Nancy Sinatra were the proud parents of three children: Nancy Jr. (born in 1940), Frank Jr. (born in 1944) and Christina (born in 1948). In 1951, Nancy and Frank's marriage ended in divorce, but the couple remained friends throughout their lives until Frank's death in 1998 at the age of 82. Mrs. Sinatra devoted her life to her family, friends and philanthropic causes and died at the age of 101 on July 13, 2018. "In Nancy, I found beauty, warmth and understanding; being with her was my only escape from what seemed to be a grim world," Frank Sinatra said in a 1952 interview.

Highlights of the auction include fine art collected by Frank and Nancy Sinatra during the 1940s, led by an iconic snowy cityscape by Guy Carlton Wiggins, 'St. Patrick's in Winter, 1943' (estimate: $60,000 - 80,000) (photo left). Also purchased by the Sinatras in the 1940s, Richard Whorf's painting of a nighttime Hollywood backlot movie shoot (estimate: $3,000-5,000) alludes to Frank Sinatra's thriving acting career. The auction also includes three paintings of Paris street scenes by Edouard Léon Cortès (estimate: $10,000-15,000 each); a bronze bust of Frank Sinatra by artist Robert S. Berks given by Frank to Nancy (estimate: $3,000-5,000); a Gandhara gray schist figure of Maitreya, circa 3rd/4th century (estimate: $6,000-8,000), and more.

The sale includes furniture and decorative works of art from Frank and Nancy Sinatra's various homes including items from their early married life such as their twin Louis XV style carved wood headboards (estimate: $400-600); a Steinway & Sons grand piano purchased by the Sinatras in 1949, which over the years has been played on or sung next to by Nat King Cole, Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen, George Burns, Milton Berle, Johnny Mercer, Michael Feinstein and many more 20th century luminaries (estimate: $30,000-50,000), and an assortment of furnishings from the Sinatras' famed Holmby Hills estate at 320 Carolwood Drive.

Also on offer is a significant collection of silver and silver-plate from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries featuring a magnificent pair of sterling silver five-light candelabra made by Asprey & Co. after the celebrated model originally created by the 18th century master silversmith Paul de Lamerie (estimate: $8,000-12,000). Several pieces by Tiffany & Co. are offered, including a modernist sterling silver calla lily form vase (estimate: $500-700) and a sterling silver centerpiece bowl with candelabra (estimate: $600-800). Another celebrated American silver maker is well represented in the collection with a number of items by Gorham including a sterling silver six-piece tea and coffee service (estimate: $4,000-6,000).

Other selected highlights include a Mark Cross Coracle Picnic set monogrammed with Frank and Nancy Sinatra's initials (estimate $1,000-1,500) (photo right), a large vintage Louis Vuitton trunk (estimate $1,500-2,500) as well as a number of books from the library of Frank and Nancy Sinatra, several of which are inscribed to them, and other collectibles.

"Julien's Auctions, in collaboration with Jason Preston Art Advisory & Appraisals, is honored to work with Tina and Nancy Jr. and their family in putting together this historic event that celebrates the life and love of their parents, Nancy and Frank Sinatra," said Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien's Auctions. Jason Preston added, "This tasteful and deeply personal collection of fine and decorative art and other collectibles allows us to glimpse behind the curtain at the humble beginnings of the Sinatras as a dream-filled young couple from New Jersey who went on to lead glamorous lives in Hollywood, theirs becoming one of the most recognizable surnames on earth, permanently synonymous with la dolce vita."

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITION & AUCTION LOCATION

Julien's Auctions

257 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

PUBLIC EXHIBITION

Saturday, December 14th, 2019 - Sunday, December 15th, 2019

Daily: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Free to the public

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

Monday, December 16th, 2019

Icons & Idols: Hollywood

Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Session II: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019

Property from the Estate of Mrs. Nancy Sinatra

Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Session II: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

REGISTER TO BID

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com Registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818. For inquiries, please email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

PLACING BIDS

There are four ways to bid in this sale:

1. Bid through Julien's Auctions Online Live in Real Time at JuliensLive.com.

2. Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

3. Submit a bid in person

4. Enter Absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue, and are also available by calling Julien's Auctions or online at www.juliensauctions.com.

