Isaiah Rashad Announces 'Cilvia Demo' 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Tickets available starting Wednesday, December 13.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 3 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 4 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song

Isaiah Rashad Announces 'Cilvia Demo' 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Rapper Isaiah Rashad announced his Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour celebrating his debut extended play which was released January 28, 2014 via Top Dawg Entertainment.

The limited 8-city run kicks off on Tuesday, January 23 in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues, with stops across the West Coast in San Diego, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, February 2 in San Francisco at The Masonic. 

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, December 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official card of the Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 13 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, December 14 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

CILVIA DEMO 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

Tue Jan 23 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues 

Wed Jan 24 — San Diego, CA — SOMA 

Thu Jan 25 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren 

Sat Jan 27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium 

Mon Jan 29 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues 

Tue Jan 30 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern 

Thu Feb 01 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades 

Fri Feb 02 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

ABOUT ISAIAH RASHAD:

Isaiah Rashad doesn't look back. Instead, he never stops moving forward. That's why the internet has tried so hard to keep up since the Chattanooga, TN-born and Los Angeles-based artist emerged in 2012. After one seismic appearance after another throughout 2013, he formally introduced himself with 2014's Cilvia Demo.

XXL named him among its prestigious “Freshman Class,” while the project earned a rare score of 8.2 from Pitchfork. Just two years later, his full-length debut, The Sun's Tirade, bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 and closed out 2016 on over a dozen year-end lists, including UPROXX, L.A. Weekly, Inverse, Stereogum, Pop Matters, Pigeons & Planes, Pitchfork, and more. In between sold-out shows coast-to-coast and racking up nearly 670 million total streams, he quietly stared down his demons out of the spotlight. By the time he dove back into music, life had changed.

The process switched up, so he realigned and linked up with new collaborators. Breaking a five-year creative silence, he returned with his album The House Is Burning and the extended edition The House Is Burning [homies begged] to widespread critical acclaim.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Jean Ryden Unveils New Video For Bittersweet Photo
Video: Jean Ryden Unveils New Video For 'Bittersweet'

The track—written and co-produced by Jean—is featured on her debut project, Parallel Universe. In celebration of the new music, Ryden will join Del Water Gap on his winter 2024 European tour, including a performance January 30 at London's Electric Ballroom and further dates in Amsterdam, Glasgow, Dublin, and more. Watch the video!

2
She Rocks Awards Announces 2024 Honorees Photo
She Rocks Awards Announces 2024 Honorees

Lindsey Stirling, Bonnie McIntosh, Holly G, and more join star star-studded list of honorees for the 2024 She Rocks Awards, hosted by Susanna Hoffs and AIJIA.   Previously announced honorees include Debbie Gibson, Laura Karpman, Britt Lightning, Kelsy Karter and Sylvia Massy. Tickets are on sale now.

3
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims announces the continuation of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy North American tour with new dates in March and April. Kicking off in Lincoln, CA on March 22, the run includes stops in Las Vegas and Austin in addition to performances at Arizona Jazz Festival and Tortuga Music Festival.

4
Social Distortion & Bad Religion Bring Co-Headlining Performance to Las Vegas Photo
Social Distortion & Bad Religion Bring Co-Headlining Performance to Las Vegas

Social Distortion & Bad Religion are set to bring their co-headlining performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for one night only on April 13. The two iconic bands will join forces to bring their signature sounds and beloved catalogs to The Theater stage, showcasing their enduring legacy and influence on the punk rock movement.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALADDIN