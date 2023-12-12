Isaiah Rashad Announces 'Cilvia Demo' 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Rapper Isaiah Rashad announced his Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour celebrating his debut extended play which was released January 28, 2014 via Top Dawg Entertainment.

The limited 8-city run kicks off on Tuesday, January 23 in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues, with stops across the West Coast in San Diego, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, February 2 in San Francisco at The Masonic.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, December 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official card of the Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 13 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, December 14 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

CILVIA DEMO 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

Tue Jan 23 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

Wed Jan 24 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Thu Jan 25 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Sat Jan 27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Jan 29 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues

Tue Jan 30 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

Thu Feb 01 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 02 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

ABOUT ISAIAH RASHAD:

Isaiah Rashad doesn't look back. Instead, he never stops moving forward. That's why the internet has tried so hard to keep up since the Chattanooga, TN-born and Los Angeles-based artist emerged in 2012. After one seismic appearance after another throughout 2013, he formally introduced himself with 2014's Cilvia Demo.

XXL named him among its prestigious “Freshman Class,” while the project earned a rare score of 8.2 from Pitchfork. Just two years later, his full-length debut, The Sun's Tirade, bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 and closed out 2016 on over a dozen year-end lists, including UPROXX, L.A. Weekly, Inverse, Stereogum, Pop Matters, Pigeons & Planes, Pitchfork, and more. In between sold-out shows coast-to-coast and racking up nearly 670 million total streams, he quietly stared down his demons out of the spotlight. By the time he dove back into music, life had changed.

The process switched up, so he realigned and linked up with new collaborators. Breaking a five-year creative silence, he returned with his album The House Is Burning and the extended edition The House Is Burning [homies begged] to widespread critical acclaim.