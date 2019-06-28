Iron Maiden Release Third Set Of THE STUDIO COLLECTION - REMASTERED

Jun. 28, 2019  
Iron Maiden Release Third Set Of THE STUDIO COLLECTION - REMASTERED

Parlophone Records will continue their reissues series of the IRON MAIDEN catalogue with the third set of Digipak CD titles in The Studio Collection - Remastered, to be released on July 26th.

Following on from 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project, The Studio Collection - Remastered features recordings taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases. The albums supersede the previously available studio catalogue and all titles will also be made available on streaming platforms.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In the July 26th batch, this will be Fear Of The Dark. All four albums in this set are available for pre-order now from studiocollection.ironmaiden.com

The first four albums in this collection were released in November 2018 Iron Maiden / Killers / The Number Of The Beast (standard/collectors) / Piece Of Mind

The second four albums were released in March 2019 Powerslave / Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / No Prayer For The Dying

4th batch 2019 date TBC
Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier / The Book Of Souls*

*not remastered but appearing in Digipak for the first time

IRON MAIDEN will continue their Legacy Of The Beast tour across North, South and Central America this summer, starting in Florida on July 18th. It includes a headline performance at Rock In Rio, with all 90,000 tickets sold in less than two hours.

See www.ironmaiden.com for full tour details.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tex Perkins Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of 'The Man In Black - The Songs & Story Of Johnny Cash'
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn
  • Bon Dejeuner! Radio's Editor In Chief Chelsea Nortreus Announced The Launch Of BDR Magazine
  • Julien's Auctions Two-Day Legends Auction Results Announced
  • Grammy Nominee Kip Winger & Damien Gray Announce GET JACK Album Release, Available July 19
  • Emerging Alternative R&b Artist Alex Harris Releases Debut EP 'Pink Cloud'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup