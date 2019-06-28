Iron Maiden Release Third Set Of THE STUDIO COLLECTION - REMASTERED

Parlophone Records will continue their reissues series of the IRON MAIDEN catalogue with the third set of Digipak CD titles in The Studio Collection - Remastered, to be released on July 26th.



Following on from 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project, The Studio Collection - Remastered features recordings taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases. The albums supersede the previously available studio catalogue and all titles will also be made available on streaming platforms.



As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In the July 26th batch, this will be Fear Of The Dark. All four albums in this set are available for pre-order now from studiocollection.ironmaiden.com



The first four albums in this collection were released in November 2018 Iron Maiden / Killers / The Number Of The Beast (standard/collectors) / Piece Of Mind



The second four albums were released in March 2019 Powerslave / Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / No Prayer For The Dying



4th batch 2019 date TBC

Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier / The Book Of Souls*



*not remastered but appearing in Digipak for the first time



IRON MAIDEN will continue their Legacy Of The Beast tour across North, South and Central America this summer, starting in Florida on July 18th. It includes a headline performance at Rock In Rio, with all 90,000 tickets sold in less than two hours.



See www.ironmaiden.com for full tour details.





