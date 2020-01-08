Indie Rock Band Zoochie Debuts Album 'Honey' at Piano's Showroom in NYC

Independent alternative rock outfit, Zoochie, a New Jersey based band, will debut their first album "Honey" on Friday, January 10th at Piano's in NYC Zoochie, the popular indie-rock band that came together in New Brunswick NJ, is debuting their long-awaited first album at Pianos howroom in New York City on January 10th from 7pm - 11pm EST. The venue is located at 158 Ludlow Street. Flychatcher and Boyish will open.



Zoochie will be debuting songs from their new album entitled "Honey". Honey contains 9 dynamic rock tracks, each of them pulling from different influences of each of the band members over the three years they have been together. Expect rock and jazz sounds with whispers of their favorites like Zappa, Cage the Elephant and Haitus Kaiyote.



When asked what can be expected of the album, the band responded. "A specific type of energy.. one that will move you.. something new."



The band's first hit was "Matador." They released an EP in November 2019 called Pow! This past summer they released the song "Talk", which will also appear on a movie soundtrack. The album "Honey" was produced by Paul Ritchie at the Parlor Mob at New Future Studio in Belmar, NJ.

About The Band

Zoochie is made up of a group of 5 friends who came together in New Brunswick, NJ, having all met one by one, piecing the members together over the course of 3 years. Writing indie rock music filled with rich colors and energy, Libby Kallins (vocals), Shane Curry (Guitar), Tyler Brick (Guitar), Chris Popp (Bass), and Matt Ciliberto (Drums) all share the same passion for creating art for listeners to dance and feel to.

Zoochie has been playing the past few years all over the tri-state area as well as Philly. They are a regular at the Jersey Shore, Sofar Concerts, various venues in Jersey City, Brooklyn and Hoboken and have played at The Bitter End and Maxwell's.

About The Music

The 9 track collection consists of melodic experiences captured over Zoochie's 3 years together as a band. Each member of the group has varying inspirations from Frank Zappa to Hiatus Kaiyote to Cage The Elephant, and more. What distinguishes Zoochie from the rest is unique songwriting allowing the listener to decide where the music falls in genre and emotion.

The band previously released their first EP "Pow!" in November 2018 and have since put out their fiery single "TALK" in August 2019. The recent debut album "Honey" was recorded by Paul Ritchie of The Parlor Mob at New Future Studio in Belmar, NJ. Zoochie's album release show will be at Pianos NYC with their friends Flycatcher and Boyish upon release day.





