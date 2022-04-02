Indie Pop Artists the Oshima Brothers Release Second Album
The duo is also set to begin their US tour beginning on May 20th.
Today, Oshima Brothers release their sophomore full length album Dark Nights Golden Days. For their sophomore album, Oshima Brothers could have taken the safe path and stuck to the "roots-based pop sound that is infectious" (-NPR) on their well-received, 2016 self-titled debut.
Instead, Sean and Jamie Oshima conceived a more ambitious, more expansive project that reflects the brothers' wide-ranging artistic interests. On Dark Nights Golden Days (due April 1, 2022) the brothers have crafted a richly layered, genre-splicing sound that is at once retro and metro, spacious and intimate, lush and graceful. It is a set of music that invites people to dance in grocery stores as well as get lost in the wilderness.
Oshima Brothers are eager to play to live crowds again and share their Dark Nights Golden Days album due April 1, 2022. Confirmed tour dates as follows.
U.S. TOUR DATES
MAY 20 / SYRACUSE, NY @ Folkus Project
MAY 28 / PETERBOROUGH, NH @ Bass Hall
JUN 26 / GREENFIELD, MA @ Green River Festival
JUL 15 / MIDDLEBURY, VT @ Festival on the Green
MORE DATES TBA....
Photo Credits: Oshima Brothers