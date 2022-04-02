Indie Pop Artists the Oshima Brothers Release Second Album

Today, Oshima Brothers release their sophomore full length album Dark Nights Golden Days. For their sophomore album, Oshima Brothers could have taken the safe path and stuck to the "roots-based pop sound that is infectious" (-NPR) on their well-received, 2016 self-titled debut.

Instead, Sean and Jamie Oshima conceived a more ambitious, more expansive project that reflects the brothers' wide-ranging artistic interests. On Dark Nights Golden Days (due April 1, 2022) the brothers have crafted a richly layered, genre-splicing sound that is at once retro and metro, spacious and intimate, lush and graceful. It is a set of music that invites people to dance in grocery stores as well as get lost in the wilderness.

Oshima Brothers are eager to play to live crowds again and share their Dark Nights Golden Days album due April 1, 2022. Confirmed tour dates as follows.

U.S. TOUR DATES

MAY 20 / SYRACUSE, NY @ Folkus Project

MAY 28 / PETERBOROUGH, NH @ Bass Hall

JUN 26 / GREENFIELD, MA @ Green River Festival

JUL 15 / MIDDLEBURY, VT @ Festival on the Green

MORE DATES TBA....

WATCH the "DANCE WITH ME" VIDEO

STREAM DARK NIGHTS GOLDEN DAYS ALBUM

KEEP UP WITH OSHIMA BROTHERS

WEBSITE || INSTAGRAM || FACEBOOK || YOUTUBE || SPOTIFY

Photo Credits: Oshima Brothers