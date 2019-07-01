Independent Venue Week Announces Full List of 2019 Participating Venues and Shows

Returning for its second US edition July 8-14, 2019, Independent Venue Week, with Eventbrite as its exclusive ticketing partner, announces the full list of participating venues. The event is expanding rapidly in its second American iteration, from 20 venues in 20 cities in 2018 to more than 80 venues across more than 50 cities this year - and counting. "We're incredibly excited to see this initiative continue to grow after its successful first year," says Rev. Moose, Managing Partner of Marauder, the producers of the US event, "These critical, open-minded spaces drive their local music markets. Independent Venue Week is an opportunity to build camaraderie and community through a week of shows."



The participating venues represent the best of American independents, spanning everything from storied, legendary institutions such as the 9:30 Club in DC and First Avenue in Minneapolis as well as younger rooms like ONCE Somerville in Somerville, the newly-renovated, historic White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, and all City Winerylocations.



Check out the full list of participating US Venues below.

Independent Venue Week 2019 US Venues

191 Toole -Tucson, AZ

The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Cafe du Nord* - San Francisco, CA

The Dip - Redding, CA

Elbo Room Jack London - Oakland, CA

Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

Momo Sacramento (Harlow's Upstairs) - Sacramento, CA

Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

The Satellite - Los Angeles, CA

Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA

The UC Theatre* - Berkeley, CA

The Caribou Room* - Nederland, CO

9:30 Club* - Washington, DC

City Winery - Washington, DC

High Dive - Gainesville, FL

City Winery - Atlanta, GA

City Winery - Chicago, IL

Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

Fitz's Spare Keys - Elmhurst, IL

Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Reggies - Chicago, IL

Schubas Tavern* - Chicago, IL

HI-FI - Indianapolis, IN

Wave - Wichita, KS

Blue Moon Saloon - Lafayette, LA

Howlin' Wolf Music Club - New Orleans, LA

City Winery - Boston, MA

The Middle East - Boston, MA

Narrows Center for the Arts - Fall River, MA

ONCE Somerville - Somerville, MA

The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

The Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

First Avenue* - Minneapolis, MN

The Red Herring Lounge - Duluth, MN

The Turf Club* - St. Paul, MN

recordBar - Kansas City, MO

Motorco* - Durham, NC

The Pour House Music Hall - Raleigh, NC

Asbury Park Music Foundation - Asbury Park, NJ

The Saint - Asbury Park, NJ

White Eagle Hall* - Jersey City, NJ

Arlene's Grocery - New York, NY

Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

City Winery - New York, NY

The Delancey - New York, NY

Pianos* - New York, NY

S.O.B.'s - New York, NY

Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

Beachland Ballroom* - Cleveland, OH

Jilly's Music Room - Akron, OH

The Kent Stage - Kent, OH

Doug Fir Lounge* - Portland, OR

Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

Mr. Small's Theatre* - Pittsburgh, PA

World Cafe Live* - Philadelphia, PA

Red Rooster Coffee House - Aberdeen, SD

City Winery - Nashville, TN

The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN

The High Watt - Nashville, TN

Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Mercy Lounge* - Nashville, TN

Club Dada - Dallas, TX

Deep Ellum Art Co.* - Dallas, TX

Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

The Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

Mohawk* - Austin, TX

North Door - Austin, TX

Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Satellite Bar - Houston, TX

Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Esquire Jazz Club - Amarillo, TX

Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

The Crocodile* - Seattle, WA

Nectar Lounge - Seattle, WA

123 Pleasant St - Morgantown, WV



* = returning venue

A week-long celebration of the independently-owned venues that give critical space to developing artists across the country, Independent Venue Week includes performances by DIY star Soccer Mommy at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh and The Broadberry in Richmond, New Zealand indie rock upstarts The Beths at Indianapolis' HI-FI, and Welsh experimental songwriter Cate Le Bon at The Crocodile in Seattle.



Click Here to See All Independent Venue Week 2019 US Shows

Founded by Sybil Bell, Independent Venue Week launched in the UK in 2014. The eventhighlights and celebrates spaces across each territory with a venue-curated concert series and continued growth with every passing year. The UK version featured Novelist as its 2019 artist ambassador and will feature heavily in a documentary by Radiohead's Philip Selway on UK venues. At SXSW in March, Rev. Moose was part of a panel, Indie Venues Band Together: Forming a Community, speaking with other Independent Venue Week supporters on the importance of these spaces in the local musical ecosystem. 2019's artist ambassador was previously announced to be two-time Grammy Winner Fantastic Negrito, following in the footsteps of the legendary Chuck N*E*R*D of Public Enemy of Prophets of Rage as artist ambassador for the inaugural 2018 initiative.

Independent venues are the places that continue to give artists the early experience of playing live in front of an audience. For fans, these are the venues to get up close to artists that, one day, may well be playing stadiums. And for the working industry, these are the venues where new talent gets discovered and behind-the-scenes careers are fostered. Independent venues are the backbone of the live music scene, and Independent Venue Week annually recognizes all that they have done to create some of the most memorable nights of the past so they can continue to do the same in the future. Additionally, as the first multinational event pledged to the Keychange Initiative, which invests in emerging female talent whilst encouraging festivals to sign up to a 50:50 gender balance pledge by 2022, Independent Venue Week has joined the push for greater gender equality in the music industry.

The project has shown impressive growth since it's 2014 beginnings in the UK. It works with lots of venues not just in major markets but, just as importantly, venues in secondary and tertiary locations. Artists at all levels support the project, as independent venues are where any credible performer hones their craft. Performing artists don't need an active release to be involved with Independent Venue Week; most are just happy to give back to the spaces that gave them a start.

Independent Venue Week is a platform providing considerable exposure to venues across the country. Participating venues have said that not only do they love the extra foot traffic, new contacts, and the chance to build relationships with new partners including agents, labels, artists, promoters, and media, but that for this week they feel part of a collective. 71% of participating venues in the 2018 US launch stated that Independent Venue Week helped them gain publicity-for the venue or for their Independent Venue Week show-that they would not otherwise have obtained.

Photo: Independent Venue Week 2018 @ Pianos (New York, NY) - photo credit: Dana G. Trunk





