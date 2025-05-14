Independent American Rock Band The Vegabonds Confirm Young & Unafraid Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Independent American rock band The Vegabonds will kick off their Young & Unafraid Tour this summer, which includes newly confirmed shows at Atlanta’s Terminal West, Asheville’s Asheville Music Hall, Athens’ 40 Watt Club, Charlotte’s Amos’ Southend, Lexington’s The Burl, Indianapolis’ Turntable and Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club, as well as a special album release show in Nashville on July 24.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, May 15 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

The upcoming tour celebrates the band’s anticipated new album, Young & Unafraid, which will be released June 20 (pre-save here). Ahead of the release, the group has unveiled three album tracks: “Till The Hurt Don’t Hurt,” “Leave The Light On” and “Where Do You Have To Be Tomorrow,” of which All Country News praises, “they’ve captured a sound that echoes the spirit of Tom Petty’s effortless cool and The Eagles’ harmonious charm, but still holds its own with an undeniable freshness,” while AL.com declares, “The Vegabonds’ new material, particularly standout opening track ‘Where Do You Have To Be Tomorrow’ call to mind when Tennessee band Kings of Leon refined their shaggy rock into breakthrough hits like ‘Sex on Fire’ and ‘Use Somebody.’”

With the new album, the Alabama natives are poised for a long-overdue breakout, as they put forth their most cohesive record to date. Produced by The Vegabonds and Tom Tapley (Blackberry Smoke, Pearl Jam), Young & Unafraid tells stories of heartbreak and redemption, as the band looks back on the highs and lows of their youth and the past decade they’ve spent on the road. Across these ten tracks, The Vegabonds showcase the genre-bending sound they’ve cultivated throughout their career, blending elements of their alternative and heartland rock influences.

Of the project, the group shares, “We’ve been playing together since college and this album really captures who we are as a band. It felt a little nostalgic making it, like we were sitting around a fire talking about the moments we’ve experienced together over the years; the good, the bad and the dumb. We hope that everyone can find themselves in these stories and it helps them remember what it felt like to be young and unafraid.”

Known for their dynamic live shows, The Vegabonds have performed countless headline dates across the U.S. and Europe and joined renowned artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gregg Allman, Blackberry Smoke, Lukas Nelson, Whiskey Myers and The Red Clay Strays on the road. Next month, they will perform two special album release shows at Charleston’s The Windjammer on June 20 and 21.

THE VEGABONDS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time

June 20—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer

June 21—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer

June 22—Athens, GA—AthFest

July 6—Berwyn, IL—American Music Fest

July 24—Nashville, TN—TBA

August 2-3—Appleton, WI—Mile of Music

August 16—Steamboat Springs, CO—Schmiggity’s

August 17—Denver, CO—Levitt Pavilion

September 19—Greenville, SC—Euphoria Fest

September 26—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

October 3—Asheville, NC—Asheville Music Hall

October 4—Aiken, SC—Southern Strings Music Festival

October 17—Athens, GA—40 Watt Club

October 24—Charlotte, NC—Amos’ Southend

November 12—Lexington, KY—The Burl

November 13—Indianapolis, IN—Turntable

November 14—Berwyn, IL—Fitzgerald’s

December 13—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

December 19—Richmond, VA—TBA

Photo credit: Garrett Cardoso

