Inaya Day Releases House Music Summer Anthem 'Feelin' Feelin''

Named one of Billboard's Greatest of All Time Dance Club Artists, Inaya Day is no stranger to house music. So it comes as no surprise that the singer-songwriter's new single, "Feelin' Feelin'," produced by two-time Grammy Award album winner Sting International, is an instant summer anthem, capturing the energy and momentum of dance floors reopening all over the world. The long awaited track, which has been championed in recent weeks by house and dance music legends Louie Vega, Jellybean Benitez, and Ultra Naté, dropped worldwide across digital platforms via indie imprint Top Shot Music Group on Friday, 25 June.

Recorded over 12 years ago, the song is in every way an homage to Inaya and Sting International's shared Brooklyn musical roots; it's as powerful at a late night club as it is during a summer street party. "Feelin' Feelin'" is a bass and keyboard driven track with a killer melody that ebbs and flows, ascending and descending, vocals whispering and then commanding, all textured against the backdrop of piano, percussion, and organ.

Inaya describes "Feelin' Feelin'" as "an invitation to love and giving it permission to reign," with her iconic voice soaring as she sings seductive lyrics like "Trust me love / I'm right here love / Come close to love." She says "Releasing the record now seems timely. We've come out of this pandemic with a new lease and outlook on life." She adds, "As Sting International always says, 'Everything in its time.'"

For Sting International, that long awaited time is now. His dj residencies at legendary NYC venues like Club Shelter and The Underground gave him a forum to test records and get direct feedback from dancers. They overwhelmingly responded to this song, as did his industry peers. "You always have to create from the heart," he says. "Anyone can make music for the moment, the key to longevity is the energy and vibe. That's what makes music timeless."

Top Shot Music Group label co-founder and CEO Murray Elias adds, "Sting International and I are thrilled to work with legendary artist Inaya Day and drop our label's first dance release. It's the inspirational and uplifting record the world needs right now after the rough year we've all just been through. This is going to be the Feel-Good House Music Anthem of the Summer."