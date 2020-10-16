Icona Pop Team Up With Sofi Tukker on New Single 'Spa'

Hot on the heels of their latest single, 'Feels In My Body.'

Today, Global chart-topping duo Icona Pop join forces with global electronic duo SOFI TUKKER for a brand new track, "Spa," out now via RECORD COMPANY TEN/Ultra Music. Hot on the heels of their latest single, "Feels In My Body," "Spa" is an unadulterated banger from the powerhouse pairing.



Speaking about the collaboration, Icona Pop's Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo reveal, "We've been huge fans of SOFI TUKKER for a long time and doing this collaboration was really a dream. It was pure creative happiness in the studio and even though it was our first time working together it all felt so natural. This song is weird in the very best way and we hope that people can have a rave spa at home while listening to it."



SOFI TUKKER (née Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) add, "There's nothing like making a song with friends we love and admire. We had so much fun in the studio with Icona Pop making this track. We hope people can feel the joy and giddiness and ridiculousness that we all felt while making it. Even though we miss the club now more than ever, there's also never been such an important time for self-care. Put some cuces on your eyes."



"Spa" follows two massive collaborations this year for Icona Pop, including "Right Time," with Australian producer and songwriter Hayden James, which Rolling Stone said "captures the feeling of the dance floor during this time of isolation," and "I Love My Friends," the lead single off Steve Aoki's recent album, Neon Future IV.



Their last single as a duo, the ultra-infectious "Feels In My Body" was hailed by Rolling Stone as a "feel-good party track" with Consequence of Sound lauding it as "a song searching desperately for a dance floor," and Billboard calling it "a confetti blast of much-needed fun." The song also comes paired with a music video, shot by director Gustav Stegfors and acclaimed Director of Photography, Crille Forsberg (David Bowie, Adele, ZAYN). Watch HERE.



Swedish chart-topping duo Icona Pop continue to slay since their 2013 full-length debut, This Is... Icona Pop, which garnered critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork and Rolling Stone as the duo performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and America's Got Talent in addition to featuring on the iconic HBO series Girls and a popular Saturday Night Live sketch. They canvased the globe on sold out tours with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and One Direction and joined Tiësto for the banger "Let's Go" in 2014. Along the way, the duo has performed alongside everyone from Avicii to The Chainsmokers as well as gracing the stages of Ultra, Tomorrowland, Mark Ronson's Club Heartbreak, and more. Since then, they have consistently filled the gap in music when it comes to upbeat, carefree, quality dance-pop.



Last year, the girls DJ'd across Europe, Asia and North America as well as released a string of bangers including their Yves V and Afrojack collaboration for "We Got That Cool." In addition, Icona Pop continued their message of inclusivity, self-acceptance and positivity on the road for their WorldPride tour, culminating with a show-stopping performance at Stockholm Pride that included a special appearance from Sporty Spice herself, Melanie C.



ABOUT SOFI TUKKER

SOFI TUKKER is the genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern celebrated for their inclusive and global perspective on electronic music and their work's themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. Their debut single "Drinkee," with its instantly memorable guitar hook, jubilant rhythm, and Portuguese lyrics adapted from the contemporary Brazilian poet Chacal, was nominated for a Best Dance Recording Grammy in 2017, which was followed by a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nomination for their debut album Treehouse in 2019. In the Spring of 2020 the group started live streaming daily DJ sets from their home outside Miami to millions of people worldwide and released their quarantine anthem "House Arrest" with Gorgon City, which reached #1 on US Dance Radio. SOFI TUKKER's records have achieved Gold or Platinum status on every continent other than Antarctica, and their electric and energetic live show has sold out venues and graced major festival stages across the planet. SOFI TUKKER are also passionate activists who have raised funds and awareness for Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, World Health Organization and the March for Our Lives. Their commitment to equality and fostering community while recombining the pillars of dance music into exciting new shapes has established them as a singular act.



"Spa" is available everywhere now. Listen here:

