III Points Shifts To Fall, and Adds Acts To Lineup

Alternative music and arts festival, III Points, today announced it will shift the 7th edition music and arts festival from its originally planned May 1-2 weekender to new fall dates.

With the health and safety of festival guests, staff and the Miami community top of mind, organizers reveal OCTOBER 16-17, 2020 as the festival's new dates, set to take place at Mana Wynwood in the heart of Miami's Wynwood Arts District. III Points will deliver fans an unparalleled experience, featuring a carefully curated lineup of over 100+ acts across pop, hip-hop, rock, electronic and experimental music genres. The festival maintains the majority of the festival's original lineup, including headliners The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaytranada, Caribou, Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers, Tycho and Green Velvet, while also adding headlining performances from GRAMMY-nominated Rüfüs Du Sol, ARTBAT, CHROMATICS and Peaches for a special Teaches of Peaches 20th anniversary performance.



Two-day and single-day GA & VIP passes to III Points are now on sale at www.iiipoints.com. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the festival's new dates.



III Points has created the III Points Miami Artist Initiative, in Partnership with ICA Miami, to give back to Miami artists who continue to drive the scene to new heights. Together, III Points and ICA Miami will provide financial assistance to artists and freelancers experiencing uncertainty at this time. To donate to the fund, click here. To apply for financial assistance, click here.



Details on art installations and more will be announced soon. For additional information, visit www.iiipoints.com.





