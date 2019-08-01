I AM THE ONE WHO ROCKS: A BREAKING BAD CONCERT Makes Its World Premiere In Los Angeles

It's been six years since the critically acclaimed TV drama and pop culture phenomenon "Breaking Bad" aired its final episode. But this summer, get ready to experience the series like never before when I Am The One Who Rocks: A Breaking Bad Concert premieres in Los Angeles at Hollywood's historic Three Clubs.

Featuring all original music by Zach Spound (one of the creative minds behind Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical) and rapper VENMC, I Am The One Who Rocks: A Breaking Bad Concert is a song cycle inspired by the final season of the iconic series created by Vince Gilligan and starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, and Dean Norris. The show will run for two nights only: Friday, August 30, 2019 and Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Set in the American southwest, meth kingpin Walter White, now known far and wide as "Heisenberg," is cornered on all sides: by his DEA brother-in-law, his former partner Jesse, his family's knowledge of his true identity, the gang after his money, and his cancer, now back out of remission. Set to a score spanning multiple genres from rock, hip-hop, funk, folk, and more, #OneWhoRocksConcert will make you want to dance, cry, and binge the entire series all over again.

Produced in association with Jordan Ross, the show will be performed by VENMC and Spound's LA-based band, Apolla, featuring Betsy Stewart (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical) as Skyler White. The band includes Brendan Healy, Alex Segal, and Jason Montgomery. The show will also include an encore featuring Apolla's greatest hits!

Tickets are $10.00 and are onside via www.threeclubs.com. Each ticket will also be subject to a two-item minimum.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You