Hyper-Punks poptropicaslutz! Share New Track 'bittersweet teeth'

poptropicaslutz!, the Long Island based genre-surfing hyperpunk project, have dropped their latest single "bittersweet teeth" today. Brimming with catchy hooks and an edgy pop-punk fueled energy, the song's distorted power chords are blended with a pulsating rhythm and sparkly alt-pop synths. Effected by a vocal reverb, the duo's lyrics demonstrate their quick-witted writing style through their astute ability to create tunes about nearly anything.

"When I'm sitting down to write a song, I'll try to get inspiration from a random thing, or however I'm feeling about a specific person," one half of the band, Nick Crawford says of his process. "If we're writing together, I try to take something in the room to write about."

When it came to writing "bittersweet teeth" Crawford explains, "We were recording with Nick Long and Andy Seltzer, and they had a photo album in the studio. Looking through it, I was like, 'let's make a song about capturing a moment.'"

poptropicaslutz! - comprised of 20-year old Christian Cicilia and 21-year-old Nick Crawford - are genuinely living out their dream. Newly signed to punk/alternative incubator Epitaph Records and actively working on the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2022 just in case the world ends DELUXE EP, which is produced in part by the band's close collaborator Aldrch (Midwxst, Aldn, Contradash) and mixed by Brian Moncarz (Alice Cooper, Circa Survive) and Matt Mallpass (Blink 182, Trippie Redd).

As songwriters, Cicilia and Crawford both draw considerable inspiration from a variety of genres and decades, imbuing their glitched-out, auto-tuned melodies with elements of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, Kelly Clarkson, the Black Eyed Peas, and '10s SoundCloud rap.

Recently wrapping up their own headlining tour in support of their latest EP, the band has just set out on a West Coast run supporting Lil Lotus + Cemetery Sun's co-headlining tour! Catch them in Denver tonight and ending in Roseville, CA on October 2nd.

Tickets are on sale now, for more info visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

poptropicaslutz! Tour Dates

Supporting Lil Lotus + Cemetery Sun

Sept. 17 - Los Angeles, CA The Roxy Theater

Sept. 18 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Sept. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT The Beehive

Sept. 21 - Denver, CO - HQ

Sept. 24 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Sept. 25 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks

Sept. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Underground

Sept. 29 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

Oct. 01 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

Oct. 02 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post