Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hyper-Punks poptropicaslutz! Share New Track 'bittersweet teeth'

Hyper-Punks poptropicaslutz! Share New Track 'bittersweet teeth'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

poptropicaslutz!, the Long Island based genre-surfing hyperpunk project, have dropped their latest single "bittersweet teeth" today. Brimming with catchy hooks and an edgy pop-punk fueled energy, the song's distorted power chords are blended with a pulsating rhythm and sparkly alt-pop synths. Effected by a vocal reverb, the duo's lyrics demonstrate their quick-witted writing style through their astute ability to create tunes about nearly anything.

"When I'm sitting down to write a song, I'll try to get inspiration from a random thing, or however I'm feeling about a specific person," one half of the band, Nick Crawford says of his process. "If we're writing together, I try to take something in the room to write about."

When it came to writing "bittersweet teeth" Crawford explains, "We were recording with Nick Long and Andy Seltzer, and they had a photo album in the studio. Looking through it, I was like, 'let's make a song about capturing a moment.'"

poptropicaslutz! - comprised of 20-year old Christian Cicilia and 21-year-old Nick Crawford - are genuinely living out their dream. Newly signed to punk/alternative incubator Epitaph Records and actively working on the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2022 just in case the world ends DELUXE EP, which is produced in part by the band's close collaborator Aldrch (Midwxst, Aldn, Contradash) and mixed by Brian Moncarz (Alice Cooper, Circa Survive) and Matt Mallpass (Blink 182, Trippie Redd).

As songwriters, Cicilia and Crawford both draw considerable inspiration from a variety of genres and decades, imbuing their glitched-out, auto-tuned melodies with elements of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, Kelly Clarkson, the Black Eyed Peas, and '10s SoundCloud rap.

Recently wrapping up their own headlining tour in support of their latest EP, the band has just set out on a West Coast run supporting Lil Lotus + Cemetery Sun's co-headlining tour! Catch them in Denver tonight and ending in Roseville, CA on October 2nd.

Tickets are on sale now, for more info visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

poptropicaslutz! Tour Dates

Supporting Lil Lotus + Cemetery Sun

Sept. 17 - Los Angeles, CA The Roxy Theater

Sept. 18 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Sept. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT The Beehive

Sept. 21 - Denver, CO - HQ

Sept. 24 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Sept. 25 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks

Sept. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Underground

Sept. 29 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

Oct. 01 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

Oct. 02 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'
September 21, 2022

‘AA Side Single’ is a funk stomper, with a classic groove, squelchy bass, Tower Of Power style brass and Alison Limerick’s seductive vocals. With its lyrics “Won’t be your B-side, baby I’d rather not get played, I’m double A side single”, the track is all fun, vinyl-themed innuendo about having no intention of getting played.
Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'
September 21, 2022

Gorley was also decorated with 'Songwriter of the Year' and two 'Songs I Wish I'd Written'' awards for “You Should Probably Leave” recorded by Chris Stapleton and “Sand In My Boots” recorded by Morgan Wallen. The 5th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by City National Bank was stacked with performances.
Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'
September 21, 2022

Montreal's Alexis Castrogiovanni's ambitious & emotional debut EP is streaming everywhere now. In case you missed the singles, be sure to check out Alexis' incredibly cinematic music video for 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains.' & 'Ex-Girl.' In her music, you can hear echoes of saxophonist Colin Stetson.
Olga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy AcademyOlga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy Academy
September 21, 2022

Olga Tañon, the undisputed queen of the tropical genre, announces her new Latin Grammy nomination for the excellence displayed in her most recent studio album 'Tañon Pal' Combo Es Lo Que Hay,' released on the Option 1 Entertainment record label. Olga Tañon is celebrating her premise 'I'M BACK' now more than ever.