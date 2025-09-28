Hungarian Pianist János Balázs to Make Carnegie Hall Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 9 at 7:30 p.m., Hungarian pianist János Balázs will make his Carnegie Hall debut, presented by the Cziffra Festival and the Liszt Institute New York, at Weill Recital Hall.

Known for blending classical tradition with jazz and improvisation, Balázs is a recipient of the Kossouth Prize and a Young Steinway Artist. He also won the 2022 New York International Music Grand Prix.

This concert program honors the legendary 20th-century Hungarian pianist György Cziffra. It begins with water-themed works by Chopin, Liszt, and Strauss, followed by Liszt’s monumental Dante Sonata — a frequent feature in Cziffra’s repertoire.

The focus then shifts to Hungarian music and improvisation, with an original improvisation by János Balázs and character pieces by two renowned contemporary Hungarian composers. The evening concludes with Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6, inspired by Hungarian gypsy music and celebrated by Cziffra as a program highlight.

The complete program is as follows:

Chopin: Barcarolle in F-sharp major, Op. 60

Liszt: The Fountains of the Villa d'Este

Strauss–Cziffra–Balázs: The Blue Danube (Paraphrases)

Wagner-Liszt: Isolde's Liebestod

Liszt: Dante Sonata S. 161

Balázs: Improvisation on Hungarian folk songs

Peter Eötvös: Dances of the Brush-Footed Butterfly

László Dubrovay: Swallow Songs

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6