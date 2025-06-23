Hot Mulligan to Embark on 2025 Fall Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Post-emo rising stars Hot Mulligan have announced their 26-date fall 2025 The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still Tour with support from Drug Church, Arm’s Length, and Anxious. Furthermore, the band recently announced that their highly-anticipated fourth full-length LP, The Sound A Body Makes When It’s Still, will be released August 22nd via Wax Bodega.

Hot Mulligan’s upcoming tour is set to deliver their signature blend of raw emotion and high-octane energy to stages across North America. Kicking off October 29 in Columbus, the tour will stop in major markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before concluding in Detroit on December 6th. Presale tickets and VIP package sales begin Wednesday, June 25 at 10am local time with all tickets on sale Friday, June 27 at 10am local. Sign up for early access to tickets HERE.

HOT MULLIGAN 2025 FALL HEADLINE TOUR DATES

10/29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10/30 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

11/1 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

11/2 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

11/5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

11/8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

11/9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/11 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

11/14 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

11/15 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s BBQ

11/16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

11/20 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

11/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/23 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

11/30 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

12/2 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

12/4 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

12/6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

The fall tour follows a string of intimate summer shows in cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, and Detroit. Alongside these headline dates, Hot Mulligan also orchestrated a last-minute pop-up headline show in the wake of Bonnaroo’s cancellation in Tennessee and are set to perform at Pittsburgh’s Four Chord Music Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park this September. Following the festival sets, they’ll bring their revered live performances to the UK and Europe as they support Pierce The Veil. With a major headline tour and a highly anticipated album on the way, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Hot Mulligan.

Earlier in the month, the group announced their fourth LP, The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still, along with releasing first single “And a Big Load” - watch the pop-punk inspired music video HERE. In addition to bold riffs and careful sonic nuances that fans know and love, the album is chock full of addressing fears, screaming unfiltered vulnerabilities, and finding solace in the fact that regardless of the uncertainty of the future, we exist in this moment. Despite the subject matter, Hot Mulligan strike a balance between sincerity and humor, and find the light moments of comfort, even when it feels impossible.

About Hot Mulligan

Hot Mulligan, composed of vocalist Tades Sansville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malisci, bassist Jonah Kramer, and drummer Jonah Kramer, is a ride-or-die testament to staying true to yourself. When the emo band formed in 2014 and cut their teeth playing house shows and naming songs by closing their eyes and typing into auto-correct on their phones, no one expected they’d be selling out thousand-cap venues, one of their scene’s most respected bands a decade later. But as the band readies their phenomenal fourth LP The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still (Wax Bodega), that’s exactly where they’re at. Hot Mulligan is a resounding success story, the #1 Hot New Band (11 years running, just ask them), and ready to keep fighting the good fight.

Since 2018’s Pilot put Hot Mulligan on the map, they’ve been lauded in Paste and Alternative Press, streamed over 140 million times on Spotify, and toured with sonic forefathers like The Wonder Years and Jimmy Eat World. For Hot Mulligan, the new LP is a white-knuckled affirmation of everything they stand for.

Photo Credit: Kaytlin Dargen

Comments