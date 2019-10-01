Hior Chronik Announces New Album BLIND HEAVEN

There is a dark and cinematic atmosphere that chases throughout Blind Heaven, the new album by the Greek composer and producer Hior Chronik, out on November 8th 2019. Track after track Blind Heaven reveals itself by involving the listener in a particularly evocative and immersive multi-stage sound journey which crosses extremely natural and peaceful landscapes, as well as darker, industrial, apocalyptic, noisy and powerful worlds.

Blind Heaven also counts with prestigious features: from the Japanese, Masayoshi Fujita (Erased Tapes) playing the vibraphone in Blanket, to the Polish pianist Hania Rani, who for a long time accompanied Hior Chronik on tour and who plays the piano in Words Are Gone, the producer and sound engineer Francesco Donadello on the synths in One Eternity At A Time, up to the New York artist Amber Ortolano's, voice in Beneath.

Listen to the album's first single, One Eternity at The Time here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You