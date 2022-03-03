Himalayan Gold Releases Debut Single 'A Lost Kind of Love'

Moody, atmospheric, and filled with tension, "A Lost Kind of Love" is the lead single off the soon-to-be released LP from Himalayan Gold called The Last Frontier, an album, created for a film that doesn't exist. Himalayan Gold is multi-instrumentalist David Lipp (Japan Soul, The Vitamen), and features vocalist Jason Paul (Japan Soul, Jason Paul) and guitarist Kevin Serra (This Ascension, Cloud Seeding) on this track.

"It's a concept album of sorts. A combination of a few of my favorite styles of music: spaghetti western, surf, sitars, and Nintendo music blended together. I had an idea to combine them into an album as a soundtrack to an imaginary spaghetti western film." While mostly instrumental tracks, vocalist Jason Paul, acts as the voice of one of the main characters of this spaghetti western inspired story.

The story itself in its basic form is about a hero, a gunslinger whose girl disappears one day. He believes she was kidnapped. So he goes on the hunt for her believing she was taken by a man whose evil he knows, another gunslinger who has terrorized him and his town before. The album is the soundtrack of this story. But in the end, asks who is the villain and who is the hero? Was she even really kidnapped at all? or real for that matter? This is the psychedelic soundtrack to that story or it could be the soundtrack to your story, whatever that may be.

HIMALAYAN GOLD is NYC/New Jersey based multi-instrumentalist David Lipp (guitar, bass, synthesizer, drum programming) playing almost all instruments on this album.

Listen to the new single here:

