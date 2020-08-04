Hillsong Young & Free Releases New Song 'Uncomplicated'

'Uncomplicated' is Hillsong Young & Free's sixth single to release in 2020

GRAMMY nominated Hillsong Young & Free has announced the release of their latest single, "Uncomplicated." Out today with a live music video, the brand new song is a declaration of God's love for all humanity and features lead vocals from Young & Free's Aodhan King.

Watch the video below!

"'Uncomplicated' is a beautiful worship song that brings us back to the heart of Christ's love for us... it's that simple," says Young & Free's Laura Toggs.

Hillsong Young & Free's sixth single to release in 2020, "Uncomplicated" follows their double single release of "World Outside Your Window" and "As I Am" earlier this month, as well as the group's current radio track "Never Have I Ever." Receiving eight adds out of the box, "Never Have I Ever," continues to gain momentum in the "new & active" category on the Christian Airplay and Hot AC charts. The new music also follows the group's earlier breakout songs "Lord Send Revival" and "Best Friends," which remains the highest audio debut of any Hillsong track to date, having already accumulated 6.3 MILLION+ global streams, peaking at #1 on the Hot AC chart. Collectively to date, Young & Free's 2020 singles have garnered more than 13 MILLION+ global streams.

Young & Free continues to play an integral role in reaching this generation for Christ with their revamped contemporary approach. Since forming in 2013, Hillsong Young & Free has released three highly successful albums and more than 20 singles, acquiring over 459 MILLION YouTube channel views and 1.2 BILLION global career streams (with a 700,000 plus global unit career consumption). With a combined social following of 3 MILLION plus fans, Young & Free has seen seven No. 1 career singles and 10 Top 5 singles at Hot AC radio. Their debut album "We Are Young & Free" landed in the Top 25 on Billboard 200 while "Youth Revival" garnered the group its first-ever GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (2017). Their recent single "Every Little Thing" hit #1 at Hot AC radio for eight weeks, making it the longest running #1 for the band.

