Hayley Orrantia Ignores The Warning Signs In Latest Single IF I DON'T

Navigating relationships is never easy -- two different people from different backgrounds trying to make it work. Now, imagine finding the one that has it all. They are what you thought you always wanted until, one day that nagging voice in the back of your head warns you -- something isn't right.



Hayley Orrantia, known for her role on the hit ABC sitcom, "The Goldbergs," is set to release her EP, The Way Out, which recounts a devastating betrayal and how she came out on the other side of her heartbreak.



The first single from the upcoming EP, "If I Don't," reflects the denial we all feel in not wanting to believe the worst of someone we love. The track was written by Orrantia, Robyn Collins & Mike Miller, and produced by Mike Miller.



LISTEN: "If I Don't"



"I pushed down the feelings and questions I had and told myself 'he would have no reason to lie to me,' all the while, I was lying to myself" says Orrantia. She continues, "We often want to seem 'nice' and never want to be 'psycho,' so we've learned over time to suppress the little voice inside us in order to be liked and compliant."



"If I Don't" is available on all download and streaming platforms now.



Orrantia's EP, The Way Out, is set for full release later this month.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You