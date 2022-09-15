Harry Connick, Jr.'s A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION TOUR To Kick Off At Hershey Theatre

Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, November 18, 2022, with "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour." Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer and multi-platinum best-selling artist, Harry Connick, Jr., announces "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour." As 2022 draws to a close, Connick, Jr. is inviting fans to celebrate the holidays with him and his band as he crosses the country in concert this holiday season. The tour kicks off at Hershey Theatre and concludes on Christmas Eve in San Francisco at Davies Symphony Hall.

Long regarded as one of America's finest vocalists and pianists, Connick, Jr. has continued to establish himself as one of the most beloved artists performing holiday music to date. He has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his originals and fan favorites like "(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus" and "When My Heart Finds Christmas."

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.HarryConnickJr.com/tour.