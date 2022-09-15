Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harry Connick, Jr.'s A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION TOUR To Kick Off At Hershey Theatre

Harry Connick, Jr. is a GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer and multi-platinum best-selling artist.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  
Harry Connick, Jr.'s A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION TOUR To Kick Off At Hershey Theatre

Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, November 18, 2022, with "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour." Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer and multi-platinum best-selling artist, Harry Connick, Jr., announces "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour." As 2022 draws to a close, Connick, Jr. is inviting fans to celebrate the holidays with him and his band as he crosses the country in concert this holiday season. The tour kicks off at Hershey Theatre and concludes on Christmas Eve in San Francisco at Davies Symphony Hall.

Long regarded as one of America's finest vocalists and pianists, Connick, Jr. has continued to establish himself as one of the most beloved artists performing holiday music to date. He has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his originals and fan favorites like "(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus" and "When My Heart Finds Christmas."

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.HarryConnickJr.com/tour.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Exclusive: Hear 'I Remember' From Eleri Ward's New Sondheim Album KEEP A TENDER DISTANCEExclusive: Hear 'I Remember' From Eleri Ward's New Sondheim Album KEEP A TENDER DISTANCE
September 15, 2022

Hear an exclusive new track from the new album Keep A Tender Distance – the sublimely introspective folk guitar exploration of Stephen Sondheim's singular musical theater canon – from singer/songwriter Eleri Ward in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 16.
Midnight Theatre Kicks Off First Season With Opening Night On Featuring Magic & Music, September 21Midnight Theatre Kicks Off First Season With Opening Night On Featuring Magic & Music, September 21
September 14, 2022

Manhattan West's spectacular new variety venue Midnight Theatre will kick off its first season with a specially programmed opening night spotlighting two signature themes - magic and music.
Experience The Legendary Music Of The Beach Boys This Fall At The Entertainment Series of IrvingExperience The Legendary Music Of The Beach Boys This Fall At The Entertainment Series of Irving
September 14, 2022

The Entertainment Series of Irving will kick off its 2022-2023 season “Timeless Tributes!” on Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Endless Summer – America's Beach Boys Experience! Joined onstage by the Irving High School Choir, Dallas-based tribute band Endless Summer will reproduce the sights and sounds of the surf music craze, making for an unforgettable evening of live music!
Interactive Series Inspired By August Wilson, Rennie Harris, Jazz Greats, And More Come To Pittsburgh This FallInteractive Series Inspired By August Wilson, Rennie Harris, Jazz Greats, And More Come To Pittsburgh This Fall
September 14, 2022

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) announced today its Fall 2022 season lineup, featuring a broad-range of in-person events and visual arts programming, including the previously announced week of blues and jazz concerts beginning today (September 14) with the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival and Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival (PIJF) starting on September 16.
Las Vegas Performer And Recording Artist D TRAIN Receives Award at the Legends Of Vinyl Music Hall Of Fame in NYCLas Vegas Performer And Recording Artist D TRAIN Receives Award at the Legends Of Vinyl Music Hall Of Fame in NYC
September 14, 2022

In New York City, the Legends of Vinyl Music Hall of Fame honored world renowned musical artist D TRAIN at a celebration held on Tuesday, Sept 13th 2022 at the Queens Theatre in New York. D TRAIN along with artists Lou Gramm, the original lead singer of the band Foreigner, and many others, received recognition for their career work in the music industry.