Hanumankind Sets Debut Headlining Tour This Summer

Kerala-born, Houston-raised rapper Hanumankind has announced his debut headlining North American dates. The “Big Dawgs” rapper will tour across major cities, kicking off in Atlanta, GA, and include stops in Washington, DC, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, hometown Houston and many more. Pre-sale tickets are available beginning tomorrow and the general on-sale will be on Thursday, July 17th, via here.

HANUMANKIND NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING TOUR DATES:

8/22 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

8/23 Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

8/24 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

8/26 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

8/28 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

8/29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

8/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

9/2 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

9/3 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

9/4 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Hanuman's U.S. tour builds upon the momentum of his triumphant European run, which featured sold-out performances in Amsterdam, Dublin, and London. The tour precedes the release of his highly anticipated mixtape, Monsoon Season. Last week, Hanumankind unveiled a trailer announcing the project, revealing a lineup of guest appearances from hip-hop heavyweights A$AP Rocky, Denzel Curry, and Maxxo Kream. Monsoon Season will be released on Capitol Records/Universal Music India on July 25th — pre-save the project now here.

About Hanumankind:

Hanumankind broke onto the global stage with his single “Big Dawgs,” produced by Kalmi. The song went on to peak at #9 on the Global charts and has celebrated numerous breakthrough moments, including peaking at #23 on Billboard Hot 100 and topping the R&B R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. The song ended the year RIAA Platinum certified and in the Top 10 of Most Streamed Rap Songs charts on Spotify joined by rap luminaries like Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 21 Savage and more.

Photo credit: Diego Bendezu