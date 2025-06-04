Hand Habits Sets 2025 Fall Tour and New Album 'Blue Reminder'

Check out a new single and the tour dates now.
Meg Duffy, the multi-instrumentalist and songwriter known as Hand Habits, has announced their new album, Blue Reminder, due August 22nd via Fat Possum Records. On the album, Duffy walks an emotional tightrope between hope and a quiet anxiety, batting around the question of what one does when happiness actually comes knocking. The lead single “Wheel of Change,” is available now. Listen below.
Recorded in Los Angeles with co-producer Joseph Lorge, Blue Reminder finds Duffy once again collaborating with an impressive coterie of musicians, including Alan Wyffels, Gregory Uhlmann, Olivia Kaplan, Blake Mills, Tim Carr, Daniel Aged, and Joshua Johnson and Anna Butters of SML. Having spent a big part of the last decade on the road, both as a solo artist and as a touring member of Perfume Genius, Duffy’s affinity for playing live in a room with other musicians was the impetus for the record, which was largely tracked live.
Hand Habits has also announced a fall North America tour behind Blue Reminder, plus support dates with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast in addition to the already announced EU and UK dates with Perfume Genius. Pre-sales begin tomorrow with general on-sale kicking off Friday June 6th at 10 am local time.
07/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum ^
08/21 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ~
08/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ 2220
09/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records
09/20 - New York, NY @ Nightclub 101
09/21 - Washington, DC @ DC9
09/23 - Albany, NY @ Lark Hall
09/24 - Montreal, QC @ POP MONTREAL
09/26 - Toronto, ON @ Sound Garage
09/27 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
09/28 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
10/01 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/17 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/21 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
10/23 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
10/30 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *
11/03 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *
11/04 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club *
11/05 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
11/07 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall *
11/08 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio *
11/09 - Leeds, UK @ Project House *
11/11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse *
11/12 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre *
11/13 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *
^ supporting Yeah Yeah Yeahs
~ supporting Japanese Breakfast
* supporting Perfume Genius
Photo Credit: Bronwyn Ford
