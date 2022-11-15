Hammock Return With 'UnTruth' & 'Gods Becoming Memories'
The album will be released on January 27.
Nashville atmospheric, post-rock duo Hammock have returned today with the single "UnTruth" b/w "Gods Becoming Memories," to announce their 12th studio album Love in the Void, for a January 27 release via their own Hammock Music thru Secretly Distribution.
The album was largely recorded in Nashville, co-produced with Grammy nominated engineer Chad Howat. The album features the ethereal voice of Christine Byrd (Lumenette), with Matt Kidd (Slow Meadow) bringing his spirit, piano skills, knowledge of technology, and orchestrating sensibilities. Pre-order the album here.
Discussing "UnTruth," Hammock's Marc Byrd stated, "This was written right after Andrew [Thompson] received some difficult news regarding his mom's health. Getting older and watching your parents age is strange. The 'UnTruth' of unending youth. The passage of time seems almost omnipresent. Am I, are you, are we strong enough to let go and watch the ones we love pass away?"
With Love in the Void, Byrd and Thompson looked to create a space for nostalgic reflection - that type of universal yearning and longing we've all experienced at different times in our lives. As well as encourage us to slow down to notice, to experience, and to appreciate the things hiding in plain sight, that we take for granted everyday.
Love in the Void is an album that looks to the future, seizes the present, and unabashedly relishes the experiences and bonds that bring meaning to our days. Known for crafting orchestral works of stirring cinematic ambience, on Love in the Void Hammock bring guitar-forward, heart-pounding urgency to songs that shout through and shatter the static of complacency.
Love In the Void is not a negative existential statement. Discussing the concept behind it, Byrd offered: "Life can sometimes feel like an empty void but then there are those moments when everything seems shot through with ineffable beauty... the kind that takes your breath away or leaves a lump in your throat. Instead of seeing the void as negative, maybe the void can become the entry point for love. Maybe if we all could acknowledge our own inner void, we could learn to be more vulnerable with each other. To do a better job at loving each other, and making love a verb. When we choose to love in the void, we choose each other."
Over the years Hammock have built a wide ranging group of loyal fans, from Ricky Gervais to Wayne Coyne, Jónsi to NBA all-star forward Kevin Love, their music crossing barriers and touching people deeply. Even at its quietest, Hammock's music has always had great depth, conveying the everyday challenges we face both internally and with one another. And with Love in the Void, they have created their most complex and powerful work to date.
Listen to the new singles here:
