HOME FREE - ROAD SWEET ROAD TOUR Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In 2023
Tickets on sale Friday, November 18.
Home Free's "Road Sweet Road Tour" will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 8:00PM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.
All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 500+ MILLION views and over 1.3-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared "Country music fans' favorite a cappella group" (Taste of Country).
The band will be bringing new music from an unnamed recording project, which should be released in late summer. The acclaimed group lit up the 2021 holiday season by hitting the road on their Warmest Winter Holiday Tour - showcasing songs off their most recent studio album, WARMEST WINTER (2020, Home Free Records), which features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations and Home Free originals - all guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit. This new project follows the acclaimed group's DIVE BAR SAINTS album, which arrived at #2 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart. Home Free's extensive catalog spotlights six Top 10 albums, including TIMELESS, FULL OF (EVEN MORE) CHEER, FULL OF CHEER, COUNTRY EVOLUTION, and their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014).
With praise rolling in from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, FOX & Friends and American Songwriter the extraordinary showmen have continued to build a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more.
Join Home Free for a perfect evening mixed of upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick witted humor.
For more information please visit: HomeFreeMusic.com.
November 7, 2022
Country artist Bree Jaxson has released her new single 'With You' in tribute to her children as she is away serving our country. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Aaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites Today
November 6, 2022
In homage to Carter, the album's producers, Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson, have released the independent album on all streaming platforms. Carter's first album in six years, Blacklisted was recorded over a 12-month period, beginning in November 2021.
Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34
November 5, 2022
Aaron Carter, a singer with credits both on and off-Broadway, has passed away at the age of 34. According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5th.
Ex-Drummer Dagon Destroyer to Rejoin Society 1 On 'Exit Through Fear' 20th Anniversary Tour
November 5, 2022
Shock Rock veterans Society 1 has announced that their former drummer Dagon Destroyer will be rejoining the band for their upcoming “Exit Through Fear” 20th-anniversary tour. A large portion of the dates will be on the 'Rise Of The Machines' tour with Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead and DOPE. Additional shows are still being booked.
Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Friends”
November 4, 2022
Not far off the heels of World Mental Health Day, alt-pop artist JMSEY ends his year with a down to earth yet wildly uplifting new hit that he hopes everyone will relate to. In 'Best Friends'