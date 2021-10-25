HBO & Uninterrupted Present An All-New Edition Of THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED

The Sports Emmy® Award winning series The Shop: Uninterrupted returns with its season 4 finale Friday, October 29 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Joining Maverick Carter are legendary footballer and president/co-owner of Inter Miami CF David Beckham; actor, writer, producer and television host James Corden; rapper Saweetie; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace; actress and comedian Yvonne Orji; and the SpringHill Company's chief marketing officer, Paul Rivera.

The Shop: Uninterrupted, staged periodically throughout the year, offers conversation and debate between a unique ensemble of some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Past guests include Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Osaka, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams and former President Barack Obama.

The Shop: Uninterrupted is presented by HBO Sports and Uninterrupted; executive producers, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron; directed by Robert Alexander; produced by Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley and Rob Roediger; co-executive producer, Camille Maratchi; created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.