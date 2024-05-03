Gunna to Release New Album 'One of Wun' This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna has announced his highly-anticipated fifth studio album One of Wun, is set to release on May 10th.

Gunna also dropped his new single “Whatsapp (Wassam)” produced by Turbo and Evrgrn via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.

Earlier this year, Gunna returned with two new singles, “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset, notably marking his first releases since his chart topping studio album a Gift & a Curse. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart.

Gunna recently unveiled the One of Wun artwork alongside a special performance video for “Bittersweet” directed by Leff. Watch it HERE. The album artwork was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan.

Gunna will also be touring in support of his new album this spring. ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ kicks off on May 4 in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center, with 16 stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 11. Tickets available HERE.

GUNNA: THE BITTERSWEET TOUR 2024 DATES:

Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles' Coliseum

Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **

Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

** Festival date - without Flo Milli

ABOUT GUNNA:

Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, Gunna has consistently altered the sound, structure, and very shape of hip-hop, accelerating its future in the process. Born Sergio Kitchens in College Park, GA, the diamond-selling superstar has shaken popular culture, redefining “drip” for a generation, giving “P” a place in the lexicon, and eternally ingraining himself in the conversation. He crossed the unbelievable distance from humble beginnings to performances on Saturday Night Live and two spots on former President Barack Obama’s Playlist.

He has reeled in billions of streams, scored dozens of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold plaques, and garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations. Ascending to the forefront of the game, he earned a rare diamond certification for the seminal Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He notched two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022]. Hailed as “a worthy escapade” by Rolling Stone, the latter marked his highest first-week sales tally to date and yielded the platinum-certified internet-breaking “Pushin P” [feat. Young Thug] with Future. Not to mention, “Pushin P” received GRAMMY® Award nods in the categories of “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song.”

Beyond standout sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE his rarity and artistry separates him from the rest which allows him to ascend musically. He only maintained this momentum in 2023 with the release of his latest album a Gift & a Curse. The album notably marks his fourth straight #1 debut on both the Top R&B Hip-Hop/Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. Additionally, a Gift & a Curse serves as Gunna’s fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200. The album also features fan favorite, breakout single “fukumean,” which is now RIAA certified platinum. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.

Photo Credit: RO.LEXX

