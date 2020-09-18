Grxwn Fxlks Releases New Lyric Visual Featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff

GRXWN FXLKS enters the airwaves when there is a real need for more culturally and lyrically viable conversations via rap music.

Authentic Recordings has announced the release of the self-titled track "GRXWN FXLKS," featuring the magnificent DJ and Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ Jazzy Jeff today. "Grxwn Fxlks" follows the community-driven, fan-favorite "Celebrate" and hard-hitting "Let's Talk About It," featuring Mysonne and is available across all DSPs and on sale at iTunes.

"Jeff did the scratch, Akil did the beat, and I did the rhyme. It's a great combination and a lot of hip hop energy and power, and I think a lot of people will be excited about it," states Masai Turner.

"When we connected with multiple DJ Jazzy Jeff, we knew the track would be explosive," Akil Esoon agrees.

Adding to that synergy, GRXWN FXLKS enlisted multiple Grammy-winning mix engineer Neal Pogue (Tyler The Creator/Outkast), multiple Grammy-winning mastering engineer Mike Bozzi (Kendrick Lamar/Childish Gambino), and multiple Grammy-winning recording engineer Luke Campolieta (Anderson .Paak) for undeniable results. Don't you agree?!

GRXWN FXLKS enters the airwaves when there is a real need for more culturally and lyrically viable conversations via rap music.

"We've found that there seems to be an industry trick that keeps our music immature. There is a need for balance in what we deliver musically to the masses, especially during times like these. I'm looking forward to more grown men and women speaking for the culture," Turner adds.

GRXWN FXLKS starts that conversation through their music. Listen UP!!

