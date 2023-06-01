Grian Chatten Shares New Single 'Last Time Every Time Forever'

Grian Chatten shares “Last Time Every Time Forever,” the third track from his forthcoming solo debut album Chaos For The Fly, which will be released on June 30th via Partisan Records. The Fontaines D.C. vocalist worked with the band’s long-standing producer Dan Carey on the record.

Of the track, Grian Chatten shares “’Last Time Every Time Forever’ is a weak knee’d 99th lap around a hellscape town of your own making. It’s haunted by seagulls and hoarse-throated slot machines from the 1980s and it breaks its own promise on every listen.”

It’s another evocative introduction to Grian’s solo record, all dark poetry and kitchen sink drama locked within a melody-rich leftfield pop song. Grian’s words paint vivid, visceral landscapes.

“Last Time Every Time Forever” follows the recent release of both “The Score” and “Fairlies” – both will appear on Chaos For The Fly.

A handful of instore acoustic performances in the UK to celebrate the record’s release have sold out instantly. The dates in Bristol, Manchester, Brighton and London will be the first opportunity to see Grian perform tracks from the record live.

Photo Credit: Eimear Lynch