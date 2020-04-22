Greg Dulli Announces Re-Scheduling of North American Tour

In February, Greg Dulli, frontman of The Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers, released his first-ever solo record, Random Desire, out via Royal Cream/BMG. Along with it, Dulli had planned a full slate of North American tour dates due to kick off in Minneapolis on April 24th. Due to COVID-19, the tour will not go on as planned and most dates have been rescheduled.

The start of the North American tour has now been officially pushed back to the fall. Dulli is hoping to begin on September 13th in Minneapolis at 7th St Entry.

A few notable changes to the dates:

Detroit - The show at St. Andrew's Hall has been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase. We'll be announcing a new Detroit show at a later date.

Toronto - The show has been moved to the Horseshoe Tavern. All previously purchased tickets will be valid.

Washington D.C. - The show at the 9:30 Club has been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase. We'll be announcing a new Washington D.C. show at a later date.

New York City - The show at Webster Hall has been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase. We'll be announcing a new New York show at a later date.

Denver - This show has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Seattle - The show has been moved to The Crocodile. All previously purchased tickets will be valid.

Portland - The show has been moved to Star Theater. All previously purchased tickets will be valid.

Besides that, all previously announced venues are the same and all previously purchased tickets are still valid for the new dates.

We hope to see you all soon. Stay safe.

Greg Dulli Rescheduled Dates:

Sept 13 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Sept 14 - Metro - Chicago, IL

Sept 15 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

Sept 17 - Woodward Theater - Cincinnati. OH

Sept 19 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

Sept 21 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Sept 23 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON CANADA

Sept 29 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Sept 30 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Oct 1 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Oct 3 - The Loft - Atlanta, GA

Oct 4 - One Eyed Jacks - New Orleans, LA

Oct 6 - 3Ten @ ACL Live - Austin, TX

Oct 7 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

Oct 11 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

Oct 12 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

Oct 14 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

Oct 16- Palace Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Maciek Jasik





