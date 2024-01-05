Green Day Break Into the New Year With Fiery New Track 'One Eyed Bastard'

The electrifying track is the band's final offering ahead of their 14th studio album Saviors – coming January 19, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Green Day Break Into the New Year With Fiery New Track 'One Eyed Bastard'

Global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – are ringing in the new year with fiery new track, “One Eyed Bastard.” The electrifying track is the band's final offering ahead of their 14th studio album Saviors – coming January 19, 2024. Pre-order Saviors HERE.

“One Eyed Bastard started off as just a riff that I had -- a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff. Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life,” shared Billie Joe Armstrong. “That's the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, “That was an awful time.” Everybody's got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts -- it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.”

“One Eyed Bastard'' comes on the heels of Green Day's show-stopping Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve performance, where they performed 2 fan favorites off Dookie and 2 off American Idiot, along with “Dilemma” off their forthcoming album Saviors. Saviors will also feature “Look Ma, No Brains! and “The American Dream Is Killing Me” – which hit #1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay.

As an added surprise, Green Day have announced free listening parties for Saviors, happening in 200+ indie stores worldwide starting on January 13th. Fans will have the opportunity to listen to Saviors ahead of its January 19th release. All events are free and will have exclusive giveaways while supplies last. For more information and to see participating stores, go to: listentosaviors.greenday.com.

Recorded in London and Los Angeles, Saviors is the latest powerful collaboration between Green Day and Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, whose notable previous work with Green Day includes two of the band's most iconic albums, 1994's Dookie and 2004's American Idiot. The record comes just ahead of Dookie's 30th anniversary - celebrations have already begun with the release of a massive deluxe edition of the album and a surprise show in Las Vegas, where the band performed Dookie from front to back to a sold-out crowd of superfans.

Later this year, Green Day will embark on a larger-than-life global stadium tour with support from the illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU. The Saviors Tour, fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off in Europe this May before making its way to North America in July for an intoxicating summer run through the states. All tour dates can be found HERE.

ABOUT GREEN DAY:

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles.

Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, “The most influential band of their generation,” while Rolling Stone attests, “Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn't seem to be changing.” In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

Mojo declared “It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century.” In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia.

Pitchfork declared, “Green Day's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim.” In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. On October 24, 2023, the band announced the release of their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, coming January 19, ‘24 along with a new single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” In support of the forthcoming album, Green Day announced The Saviors Tour, which will be headed to stadiums globally in 2024.

Photo Credit: Emmie America



