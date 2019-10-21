Grammy Winner Tori Kelly Announces 'Inspired By True Events' Tour

Two-time GRAMMY winner Tori Kelly will kick off 2020 with a tour in support of her new album, Inspired By True Events. The North American leg, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on January 28 at the House of Blues in Cleveland, OH. The headline run will include shows at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City (January 31), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (February 12) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (February 26). Audrey MiKa will open on all dates.

A ticket presale for members of Tori's fan club will begin on Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25, at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com. See below for itinerary - including her U.K./European dates - or visit www.torikellymusic.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Inspired By True Events Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 AM local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

CID Entertainment is on board to offer two tiers of enhanced concert experience packages throughout the tour, both of which include a ticket to the show plus access to soundcheck, limited edition merchandise and either a personal or group photo with Tori. For further details, visit www.cidentertainment.com/events/tori-kelly-tour/.

Tori will be bringing her full band for the outing, which follows her sold-out 2019 Acoustic Sessions tour. Forbes said, "Whether you're a day one follower or a recent listener, there's no doubt Kelly makes an impression on everyone for the passionate and authentic way she instantly commands any stage she steps onto." Billboard praised her stripped-down performance of "Sorry Would Go a Long Way" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and noted, "Kelly certainly poured her heart out...and earned a rousing, standing ovation."

Produced by Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige), Inspired By True Events (Capitol/School Boy Records) marks a striking departure from the bright and breezy pop of Tori's 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile. Like her 2018 passion project Hiding Place - winner of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album, with hit single "Never Alone" named Best Gospel Performance/Song - Inspired By True Events keeps centered on her warm yet powerful vocal presence and extraordinary range. But this time around, Tori brings even greater depth to her songwriting, examining events that recently shook her world - including her parents' sudden separation, a tumultuous engagement that met with much disapproval and the death of her grandfather.

Tori says, "Playing these songs live is a reminder that everyone goes through these sorts of things, and we all need to know that we're not alone. If I were to put out an album that didn't talk about these personal stories, I would just be faking it and hiding from the truth. It turns out that the uncomfortable place was the most honest and true. It was right where I needed to be, and from there I could tell my story."

Tori Kelly - 2020 Inspired By True Events Tour

North American Leg

1/28 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

1/30 Boston, MA House of Blues

1/31 New York, NY Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

2/2 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

2/4 Washington, DC The Anthem

2/5 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

2/7 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

2/8 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

2/9 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

2/11 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall

2/12 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

2/14 Madison, WI The Sylvee

2/16 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

2/18 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

2/19 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

2/21 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

2/22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

2/23 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

2/26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

2/29 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

3/1 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

U.K./European Leg

3/12 Glasgow, UK SWG3

3/13 Birmingham, UK Institute

3/15 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz Manchester

3/16 London, UK The Roundhouse

3/18 Paris, FR Café De La Danse

3/19 Antwerp, BE Zappa

3/21 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

3/22 Cologne, DE Luxor

3/23 Hamburg, DE Stage Club

3/25 Berlin, DE Passionskirche





