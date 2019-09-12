Grammy Museum to Host Tanya Tucker With Special Guests Brandi Carlile, Shooter JenningsÂ 

In celebration of the release of Tanya Tucker's acclaimed new album While I'm Livin'-the artist's first Top Ten debut and tenth Top 10 album-the GRAMMY Museum will host a special conversation and performance with Tucker and special guests Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings on Thursday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Presented by American Express, tickets will go on sale September 19 at 12:00pm PT. Purchase tickets HERE.

Tucker was also on hand at the 18th annual Americana Honors & Awards to present Brandi Carlile the "Artist of the Year" award, in addition to her various performances throughout Americana Fest. See below for a full schedule.

On the heels of her appearances on The Today Show and The Tonight Show-which Rolling Stone Country called "mesmerizing," Tucker will be a special guest on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on September 18.

Select performances this fall include New York's Bowery Ballroom on September 17 (presented by SiriusXM) and The Troubadour in Los Angeles on October 16 & 17 (presented by 88.5FM). Purchase tickets, including VIP packages, here. Tucker will also perform at FarmAid 2019 on September 21 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Wisconsin, plus Tucker joins Brandi Carlile at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on December 6. Tickets and VIP packages are available here. See full dates below.

While I'm Livin' is largely comprised of songs written by Carlile, the twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth and Tucker. "It's a musical biography of sorts," said Carlile, "about Tanya's real life and the places she's seen, and it's narrated by the greatest country and western singer this side of Johnny Cash." Watch the videos for previously released album tracks: "The Wheels of Laredo" (directed by Myriam Santos), "Hard Luck" (directed by Chris Phelps), and "The House That Built Me," which features Tanya's personal collection of family photos. Additionally, listen to the track "Bring My Flowers Now."

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning Tucker has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the #1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tucker's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs, three CMT awards and 10 GRAMMY nominations.

TANYA TUCKER LIVE

September 11-Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley, AMERICANAFEST

September 12 -Nashville, TN - The Ainsworth, AMERICANAFEST

September 17-New York, NY- The Bowery Ballroom, presented by SiriusXM

September 18-State College, PA - The State Theatre

September 19-Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

September 21-East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 26-Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 27-Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

Septemer 28-Biloxi, MS - Golden Nugget Biloxi Hotel & Casino

September 29-Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center

October 10-Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

October 11-New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Wine & Music Festival

October 16-Los Angeles, CA-The Troubadour (SOLD OUT)

October 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Troubadour, presented by 88.5FM

October 19-Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear

October 26-Mt Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

November 7-Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Marriott at River Cree Resort

November 9-Orillia, ON - Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

November 15-Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

November 16-Bremen, GA - Mill Town Music Hall

November 21-St. Louis, MO - River City Casino

November 22-Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

November 29-Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

November 30-Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 1-Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

December 6-Salt Lake City, UT -Vivint Arena*

January 12-Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

*With Brandi Carlile

Photo credit: Danny Clinch





