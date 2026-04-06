REVIEW: OFFSTAGE/ONSTAGE Puts Broadway’s Crew Front and Center at 54 Below

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Offstage/Onstage: Broadway Crew Members Take the Spotlight, Volume 2 brought a refreshing and heartfelt night to 54 Below on March 22. Produced by Lynette Sarkisian, Natalie Lacy, and Mitchell Taylor, the concert created a space for the artists who are so often behind the scenes to step into the spotlight and share their voices in a completely different way.

The concept of the evening felt especially meaningful. By highlighting Broadway crew members, the show gave visibility to performers who are usually unseen by audiences but are essential to every production. It created a unique energy in the room, where the excitement of stepping forward and being heard added an extra layer of sincerity to every performance.

The cast featured Lynette Adames, Mollie Arroyo, Morgan Brandt, Layla Hope Clarke, Olivia DeFilippo, Gwendolyn Fuller, Eli Jacobson, Natalie Lacy, Kyle Morales, Leah Pagan, Tannalee Poythress, James Suarez, Mitchell Turner, Rayven Bailey, Jack Cahill Lemme, Samantha Dodemaide, Heather Makalani, Christian Probst, and Arianna Rosario. It was a strong and diverse lineup, and the variety in voices and styles helped make the night feel both dynamic and cohesive.

Olivia DeFilippo and Lynette Adames delivered one of the night’s standout moments with “Let Me Be Your Star” from Smash. Their vocals were clear and well balanced, blending seamlessly in a song that demands both control and emotional connection. They handled the difficulty of the piece with ease, allowing both voices to shine while staying fully connected to one another.

Eli Jacobson brought a powerful presence to “Anthem” from Chess, highlighting a bass vocal quality that is often overlooked in today’s musical theater landscape. His voice carried depth and resonance, and he built the song with a strong sense of control and intention. It was a standout moment that felt both refreshing and grounded.

Natalie Lacy and Leah Pagan performed “My Own Best Friend” from Chicago with precision and range. Natalie continued to prove herself as one of the strongest vocalists of the night, and Leah matched her energy effortlessly in this number. The two worked incredibly well together, creating a performance that felt tight, confident, and fully realized.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber medley featuring Lynette Adames, Natalie Lacy, Mitchell Turner, and Riley Shroyer was one of the most ambitious moments of the evening. Pulling from Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Evita, the medley moved through several technically demanding songs with ease. Each performer had space to shine, and the group maintained a strong balance throughout, never letting one voice overpower the others.

By the end of the night, Offstage/Onstage was a celebration of the people who make theater possible from behind the scenes, offering them the chance to be seen, heard, and celebrated. The sincerity and talent on display made the evening feel both special and necessary, reminding the audience that there is so much artistry beyond what we typically see onstage.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website at 54below.org