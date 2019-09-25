Grammy Award Winner John Paul White Adds Southeast Tour Dates This Fall

Grammy Award winner John Paul White continues his tour across North America in support of his solo album The Hurting Kind (out now on Single Lock Records). Further stops include Callaghan's in Mobile, The Attic in Tampa, Abdo New River Room in Fort Lauderdale and more. See below for a complete tour itinerary.

While recently performing the new material on the road, White's live performance received extensive critical acclaim with NPR Music praising his "stunning [set] guided by enormous vocals," while Glide Magazine notes that "the 90-minute set left the audience shouting for more" and Americana Highways raves that "this is going to be one of those reviews that I won't be able to capture and convey just how good it was...it truly was a special evening, one that bordered on magical."

Leading up to the sessions for The Hurting Kind, White was inspired by artists like Jim Reeves, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Chet Atkins and Bill Porter. Drawing on these timeless influences, White sought out classic writers like Whisperin' Bill Anderson and Bobby Braddock to collaborate with. "Coming out of each and every one of these situations, I got a resounding thumbs-up that I was on that right track," says White of the collaborations. "I didn't need anybody else's approval after that."

The Hurting Kind was recorded at Sun Drop Sound, White's new home studio that he converted from an old, turn-of-the-century home in the historic district of Florence, AL, and at legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. The record was co-produced with Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) and features additional contributions from a core group of musicians including Jon Radford (Leigh Nash, Odessa) and Reed Watson on drums, Pat Bergeson (Chet Atkins, Emmylou Harris) on electric guitar, Jon Estes (Robyn Hitchcock, Kesha) and David Hood (Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section) on bass and Lillie Mae (Jack White) on fiddle, plus guest vocals from Lee Ann Womack and background vocals from Erin Rae and The Secret Sisters.

With The Hurting Kind, White draws on the lush, orchestrated music made in Nashville in the early 1960s, writing about overwhelming love, unraveling relationships and the fading memory of a loved one.

"I approached this album differently on the songwriting side before I ever got into the studio," says White. "I really wanted there to be a torch song quality to it, the classic timeless quality. To not be afraid of the big note, and not be afraid of the drama."

White grew up in tiny Loretto, Tennessee, and now lives in Florence, Alabama, not far from Muscle Shoals. He has cultivated his career in Nashville for two decades, first as a songwriter for a major publisher, then as half of The Civil Wars-a groundbreaking duo that won four Grammy Awards before disbanding in 2012. White's collaborations include contributions to recordings by Rodney Crowell, Hiss Golden Messenger, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Candi Staton and Emmylou Harris, and production work with Lera Lynn, Lindi Ortega, Dylan LeBlanc, Penny & Sparrow and Donnie Fritts' Oh My Goodness, which also marked White's debut as a producer. White is also a partner in Single Lock Records, an independent record label based in Florence, Alabama.

In 2016, White released Beulah to widespread critical acclaim with Rolling Stone praising, "the strength of White's songwriting lies in the masterful balance he strikes between character and confession." The Hurting Kind is White's third solo album.

JOHN PAUL WHITE LIVE

* with Shovels & Rope

October 22

Denver, CO

Ogden Theater*

October 23

Salt Lake City, UT

Commonwealth Room*

October 25

Vancouver, BC

Commodore Ballroom*

October 26

Seattle, WA

Neptune Theatre*

October 27

Portland, OR

Crystal Ballroom*

October 29

San Francisco, CA

The Fillmore*

October 30

Los Angeles, CA

Regent Theater*

November 1

Santa Fe, NM

Meow Wolf*

November 2

Austin, TX

The Scoot Inn*

November 3

Dallas, TX

Granada Theater*

November 9

Waverly, AL

Standard Deluxe

November 12

Mobile, AL

Callaghan's

November 13

Tallahassee, FL

Fifth and Thomas

November 14

Tampa, FL

The Attic

November 16

Key West, FL

The Key West Theater

November 17

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Abdo New River Room

November 19

Gainesville, FL

Heartwood Soundstage

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen





