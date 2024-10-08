Graham Nash Adds New North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash is adding a spring leg across the East Coast, Southern U.S. and West Coast to his critically acclaimed North American tour. See below for a complete list of dates, tickets are available at grahamnash.com. Nash will be joined on stage by Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitars and vocals) and Zach Djanikian (guitars, mandolin, drums and vocals), performing favorites from across his sixty-year career.

Nash’s first studio album of new material in seven years, Now, is out now on BMG. Produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Caldwell, the album is the subject of extensive critical praise from The New York Times, The New Yorker, USA Today, The Broken Record podcast, SPIN and many more.

In addition to his two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions (with Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies), Nash is a two-time inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame—as a solo artist and with CSN—and a Grammy Award winner. Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his multifaceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half century.

Nash’s remarkable body of work began the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68. His contributions to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Déjà Vu are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island” from the former and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from the latter. Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971 with two albums further showcasing the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding “Chicago/We Can Change the World,” “Military Madness,” “I Used To Be A King” and “Simple Man.”

His passionate voice has long been heard in support of peace and social and environmental justice. The No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts he organized with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in 1979 remain seminal benefit events. In September 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography Wild Tales, which landed him on The New York Times Best Sellers list. In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also a renowned photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. Most recently Nash released A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash (via Insight Editions), in which he reflects on more than fifty years of an extraordinary life in an extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.

GRAHAM NASH TOUR

October 8—Quebec City, QC—Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)

October 9—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre

October 10—Burlington, VT—The Flynn

October 12—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre*

October 15—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 16—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 17—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

October 19—Morgantown, WV—Metropolitan Theatre

October 20—Athens, OH—Ohio Univ. Templeton-

Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

October 22—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre

October 23—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 25—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 26—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

March 29—Easton, MD—Avalon Theatre

March 30—Easton, MD—Avalon Theatre

April 1—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater

April 2—Raleigh, NC—Meymandi Concert Hall

April 4—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater

April 5—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater

April 6—Sandy Springs, GA—Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs PAC

April 8—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall

April 11—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

April 12—Dallas, TX—Longhorn Ballroom

April 13—Lubbock, TX—Cactus Theater

April 15—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic PAC

April 16—Phoenix, AZ—Celebrity Theatre

April 22—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365

April 23—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365

*with special guest Judy Collins

Photo credit: Amy Grantham

