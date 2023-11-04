Go Betty Go Release 'We Talk A Lot,' The Second Single Off Upcoming 'BLACK AND BLUE' EP; Stream The New Video

LA-based, all-female Latina punk trailblazers Go Betty Go return with "We Talk A Lot," the second track off their upcoming return EP 'Black and Blue.'

Stream the track here.

The band has also released an animated lyric video for the song (directed and edited by lead vocalist Nicolette Vilar).

Watch the lyric video here:

Vilar says, “‘We Talk A Lot' is a song that dives into that feeling we all feel and have felt, when you're falling in love with a friend, partner, life, etc… and you just want to take off on an adventure together and have it never end. It's a wonderful place to be and hopefully, everyone has a chance to experience that at least once in their life. And if it hasn't happened to you yet, it's a glimpse into what it could be like and a way to look forward to the day it does happen. The song comes from a sincere place. I had so much fun illustrating and animating the lyric video for this song. I tapped into graphic skills that I hadn't done in years, so it was truly a fun project from start to finish.”

For the past two decades, Go Betty Go have emphatically established themselves as one of punk rock's most exciting forces. A gloriously rough-and-tumble sound with melodic aggression, they bring a rich and engaging energy, loaded with lush atmosphere and, at times, an underlying sense of foreboding.

Formed in 2000, in the suburbs of Glendale, California, they entered the LA scene when they were all teens. Go Betty Go is driven by Betty Cisneros' big, roaring guitar, singer Nicolette Vilar's soulful, siren call and the momentous urgency of Michelle Rangel's bass and Aixa Vilar's tumultuous drumming.

The Latina Punk Quartet swiftly ascended from local shows to a standing-room-only weeknight residency at Los Angeles dive Mr. T's Bowl, to a national reputation via reams of critical acclaim and non-stop gigging.

Go Betty Go surged through several Warped tours, frequent cross-country tours, an attention-getting invasion of South by Southwest and seemingly had it made. With the release of 2005's "Nothing is More", their first full-length album on Side One Dummy Records, they set out to tour yet again. They never finished it—Nicolette, exhausted, unhappy and burned out, suddenly quit. She walked away and the band's remaining members found themselves at a crossroads.

Miraculously and reunited, after a friend suggested a one-off 2012 gig, all four original members found themselves back together on stage. As if the band had a life of its own, Go Betty Go was back as suddenly as they had split years earlier.

After requests from fans and venues alike to play one last show together, the ladies of GBG gave in to what they thought was their final farewell show, but once they hit the stage, the chemistry that had once brought them together was restored and they were officially back. That renewal and excitement crackled through their last release “Reboot”, like a high-voltage jolt of electricity, reclaiming their rightful prominence as some of the brightest, boldest women in punk rock.

They continued to plow in full force, playing cross-country festivals and venues alike. But like the rest of the world, the band halted and canceled all touring in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2022, Go Betty Go was hit yet again with their most difficult challenge to date. As the band prepared to enter the studio and record their next album, Betty was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. The news was hard, but it brought them closer than ever.

They worked around Betty's grueling doctor visits, chemotherapy, and surgeries, and when she was having her better days, they managed to squeeze out their latest studio recording “Black and Blue”. The name refers to the difficult and bruised circumstances that the band has dealt with. With the help and support of GBG fans and the music community alike, they all have helped support Betty with her GoFundMe page and through messages of love and support. The band sees no other road, but the one to recovery, as Betty continues her treatment towards being cancer-free. They are optimistically hopeful, supporting Betty as she works on beating her cancer.

Go Betty Go's upcoming EP release “Black and Blue” will be out in early 2024 via LA-based indie label Wiretap Records.