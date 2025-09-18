Girls Just Wanna Weekend Confirms 2026 Lineup: The Chicks, Sam Smith & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Girls Just Wanna Weekend will return for its 7th annual celebration in January with The Chicks and Sam Smith joining Brandi Carlile as headliners. Additional performers include CMAT, Joy Oladokun, Jensen McRae, Lucius, Jasmine.4.t, Allison Ponthier, SistaStrings, Autumn Nichols, Arroba Nat, The Carlile Family Band, The Marshgrass Mamas, a Titans of Americana set (special guests to be announced), and comedian, Kristin Key.

Produced by 100x Hospitality, the event is set to take place at Mexico’s Barceló Maya Resort January 15-19, 2026. All-inclusive Event Packages for Girls Just Wanna Weekend 7 are now available via here. Each package includes premium resort accommodations, access to all concerts, round-trip airport transportation, unlimited top-shelf drinks, diverse all-inclusive dining options, daily pool parties, artist-curated activities, and access to add adventurous off-site excursions.

Since it was founded by Carlile in 2018, Girls Just Wanna Weekend has featured a remarkable lineup of all female and non-binary artists including Janelle Monae, Shania Twain, Indigo Girls, Sheryl Crow, Sarah McLachlan, Muna, Tanya Tucker, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna, Yola, Wendy & Lisa, Maren Morris, Brandy Clark, Patty Griffin, Celisse and many more.

Girls Just Wanna Weekend prides itself on creating a safe and inclusive space for all attendees, with a special emphasis on fostering a welcoming environment for the predominantly LGBTQ+ audience. The Brandi Land campus within the Barceló Maya Resort ensures that everyone can celebrate in comfort and community.

About Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is an Oscar-nominated and 11x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer, 2x EMMY Award-winning composer, lyricist and writer.

After pouring herself into collaborations with musical icons and legends, Carlile is looking inward, reflecting backward, and ultimately, returning home on her brand-new album, Returning To Myself—out October 24 on Interscope Records/Lost Highway. Her eighth solo studio album, the record was produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon.

The forthcoming album follows Who Believes in Angels?—the critically acclaimed collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John—which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S.

Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with recent GRAMMY Award-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of “Home,” which was featured in the final season of Ted Lasso. She received her first Oscar nomination in the Original Song category in January 2025 for “Never Too Late,” a track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name, on Elton’s life and career.

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with artists such as The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Jacob Collier, P!nk and Dolly Parton. Carlile was named OUT Magazine’s 2023 “Icon of the Year,” awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $8 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.