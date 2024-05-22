Ginger Winn Ditches Her Phone for the Woods of Her Hometown With Track 'Pitta Patta'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Ginger Winn ditches her phone for the great outdoors with latest track and video "Pitta Patta" out now. Winn's dreamy, enchanting debut album STOP-MOTION is due out June 7 and available for pre-order now. Plus, Winn will support indie-pop artist beccs at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY on May 29 with more information available here.

Winn says “Pitta Patta" is an “is about capturing the feeling I had as a little girl spending time on my grandfather’s farm outside Florence, South Carolina, and about running away from city life. Sometimes you need to turn your phone off and get some mud on your boots.” Winn recalls of her grandfather’s farm, "We had 22 horses, so many dogs, and were outside all the time hiking, playing, jumping on hay bales and picking fresh fruit. I’ve been trying to reconnect with my inner farm girl while making STOP-MOTION...and it was quite easy to do it while recording in David Baron’s studio atop Sun Mountain in the Catskills, exploring Woodstock, and sleeping next to the Esopus Creek.”

The video, which was filmed in and around Woodstock, NY, including on the road where Bob Dylan once lived, is co-directed by Mikala Gallo and Brooklyn Zeh (who also stars in the video with Ginger). Echoing Winn, Zeh noted, “The video for ‘Pitta Patta’ takes a youthful perspective on the disconnect between the modern lifestyle and the natural environment from which we are all created. The video is meant to inspire us to return to our roots, embracing the joy we experienced playing outside as children.” Co-director Gallo reveled in collaborating with all the creatives involved, adding, "Working with such talented and creative people to bring this song into motion was life giving and has reminded me to embrace the slowness of life.”

STOP-MOTION, the debut album by Ginger Winn is an alluring body of work that offers a bright glimmer of hope in an often bleak world. It captures the artist's hopes, dreams and experiences as Winn explores her place in the world and who she might become. Winn recorded ten songs in 18 days with David Baron (The Lumineers, Noah Kahan, Shawn Mendes), who is currently top 5 on both Rock and Alternative producer Billboard charts and produced the wildly popular "Scared to Start" by Michael Marcagi, at his own Sun Mountain Studios in Boiceville, NY. Winn carefully crafted a body of work that encourages reflection, daydreaming and wonder while simultaneously confronting truths, no matter how difficult it may be. The collection, Winn says, "is a 27-minute carousel ride through a renaissance. You will fall in love, build your dreams, rip down reality, face your fears, reconnect with your inner child, and escape this world for a moment while reflecting on your place in it. A reminder to enjoy what you can, when you can, if you can because the carousel ride won't last forever."

Reflecting on working with Winn and the completed body of work, Baron shares, "Ginger Winn is a rare diamond. A mature artist who has not released music before (almost unheard of these days). Her style and songs are diverse in style. They are unified by her personality which is both approachable and a bit mysterious. She has an interesting career ahead of her."

On the album itself, Baron says, "The album feels like a memoir. It captures that ‘day in the life’ like many of the best books and records. I recommend listening to the record as a unified whole. It is exciting to be involved in the inception of an artist as powerful as Ginger."

In March, Winn introduced herself with the tender "Super 8," a modern dreamy love song inspired by the complexities of being a young woman and the hard fought realities of making one’s own ever-winding dreams come true. Winn's ethereal, booming vocals invite listeners into the hazy dream-like reality of her anxious and ambitious mind. With an acoustic guitar mixed with swelling horns, the artist chronicles the intricacies of falling in love with recollections that feel familiar yet distant–as if to watch flashbacks play back on Super 8 film.

The track arrived with a video, appropriately shot on Super 8 film, directed by Tina Baione and Ellery Luse Weiss and edited by Nicholas Paul, brings Winn's multifaceted story to life. It's a tribute to all that dreams offer–from powerful, to surreal to sweet where a slumbering Winn oscillates between dreamworld and reality, finding herself in peculiar places like Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn, NY and the backroads of Tuscany.

STOP-MOTION (LP) Tracklist

01. Off Course

02. Super 8

03. Averna

04. Nightmares are Free, but Dreams are Sold

05. 8:48

06. Breaking News

07. Autumn Leaves

08. Coddiwomple

09. Pitta Patta (Grahamsville)

10. Lightning in a Bottle

Ginger Winn Bio

Born and raised in South Carolina, the daughter of a lightning photographer and a songwriter, Ginger Winn has dedicated her life to singing and songwriting since the age of 9. She did not attend or complete high school after the age of 16. She could not imagine doing anything with her life other than making music, so she didn’t bother pursuing anything else…but of course she had to take on jobs to survive. One job that stuck was working as a pastry chef for over three years while making music. Ginger was talented at the job but tortured by the idea that what she really needed to be making for people was music not cakes. She needed to escape.

A little over 2 years ago, Ginger started working as a freelance music producer online – taking on commissioned work assignments by non-musicians who had an idea for a song either as a creative or to gift the song to a loved one. One of the websites she tried was Upwork. Her first assignment came from Tina Baione. Her husband, Matthew, had been writing poems that he only showed to her. While she appreciated the intimacy of the private poems, Tina always felt more people deserved to hear this poetry – and that it wasn’t poetry at all, it was song lyrics. So, she made a posting searching for a freelance singer to turn poetry into songs. Ginger responded to the posting in March of 2022 and sent back the original version of what has become the first single off her debut album Stop-Motion: “Super 8.” She later moved to South Africa to be with her boyfriend who is also a musician.

For the past two years, Ginger, Matt, and Tina have been making music together as an art collective. Everything they make is grounded in the visuals – how it looks and feels has always been as important as how it should sound.

Escape with Ginger Winn into nostalgia and the great outdoors with the latest "Pitta Patta" out now. Catch Winn live in Catskill, NY on May 29 with more information available here. Keep up with Ginger Winn on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for much more from the rising musician.

Photo credit: Brooklyn Zeh

