Ging (Ex-frank Dukes) Confirms Debut Album 'We're Here, My Dear'

The new album will be released on November 4.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Ging, the solo project of the artist formerly known as Frank Dukes, confirms his debut album today. We're Here, My Dear is set for release November 4 and a new song, "Miracles," is out today. Watch the visualizer for the new track below.

"'Miracles' is a life affirming psychedelic disco banger about the magic of the universe," says Ging. "We're Here, My Dear is about a love that is free. The type of love with space to begin as one thing and become something new altogether."

We're Here, My Dear is Ging's first ever artist project. A wildly acclaimed producer since his teen years in Toronto for artists including Drake, Rihanna, SZA, Kanye, The Weeknd and many more, Ging began to ponder what his own art might sound like.

Turning inward, he started to create songs purely for his own enjoyment-taking a hard turn away from his hip hop and pop productions and experimenting with ambient and avant garde instrumentals before landing on the album's folkier structures. At the same time, great changes were happening in his personal life-a split from his longtime partner and the mother of this children.

We're Here, My Dear is a document of this time and a love letter to his family, particularly his young children, as they navigate(d) these shifts together. Growing up in Toronto, Ging was always known by his middle name-King, pronounced Ging, returning to his childhood identity felt most fitting for this new phase of his life and career.

Watch the new visualizer here:

