George Michael's Most Iconic Album 'Older' Re-Released

Sony Music and George Michael Entertainment present Older as a new box-set, which includes 'Older', newly mastered from original tapes and pressed on 180gsm vinyl across 2LPs for superior audio quality with expanded artwork.

The set also includes 'Upper' for the first time ever on vinyl, as well as 'Older' and 'Upper' on CD. Presented in a rigid double slipcase, this package contains 5 CDs and 3 LPs. Also included is a 12" x 12" 48-page book, The Story of Older, featuring a brand-new essay by Dan Davies recounting the stories behind the album with contributions from key people who helped make the record, plus rare and previously unseen photos. The set also includes 3 12" x 12" collectable art prints of George.

A deluxe stylish box-set that's made for listening! The 1996 Older described as a 'masterpiece' produced six top 3 singles in the UK reached the pinnacle of chart success, where it remained for three consecutive weeks, spending 35 weeks in the top 10 overall. The album was a huge global commercial success, going 6x platinum in the UK, as well as verified platinum in another 22 countries - an achievement which is unparalleled to this day.

