Gavin DeGraw Announces Summer 2019 Tour

Multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw is thrilled to announce his 2019 summer tour.

The tour will kick-off on August 1st in York, PA and run through September 2nd in Syracuse, NY. Fans will be treated to DeGraw's show-stopping hits and the powerhouse vocals he is known for.

Prior to the start of the tour, DeGraw will be returning to the CMA Fest Riverfront stage on June 7th for the second year in Nashville, TN.

DeGraw recently toured across the US on the RAW TOUR, where he presented his songs in their truest live form, performing his entire catalogue as a trio for the first time.

The full list of dates:

August 1, 2019 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

August 2, 2019 - Solomons, MD - Calvert Marine Museum's PNC Waterside Pavilion

August 3, 2019 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage

August 4, 2019 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 6, 2019 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

August 8, 2019 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

August 9, 2019 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series - Boarding House Park

August 10, 2019 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

August 14, 2019 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

August 15, 2019 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

August 16, 2019 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort and Hotel

August 17, 2019 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

August 20, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

August 22, 2019 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

August 24, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock, Reggae and Relief

August 31, 2019 - Freeport, ME - Discovery Park - L.L. Bean Summer in the Park

September 2, 2019 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

For more information visit: www.gavindegraw.com

Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: "I Don't Want To Be," "Follow Through," and the title-track, "Chariot." Gavin's self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles "In Love With A Girl," which Billboard dubbed "a rocking homerun," and the gold-certified "We Belong Together." In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin's live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, "Not Over You," co-written with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. In 2013, DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song "Best I Ever Had" and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others. In addition, Gavin was nominated for his first Grammy for "We Both Know," the song he co-wrote with Colbie Calliat for the 2013 film, "Safe Haven." Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel. Gavin released his fifth studio album Something Worth Saving in September 2016 featuring singles "She Sets the City On Fire" and "Making Love with The Radio On."

Photo Credit: Alberto Vasari





Related Articles View More Music Stories