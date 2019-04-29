Gavin DeGraw Announces Summer 2019 Tour
Multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw is thrilled to announce his 2019 summer tour.
The tour will kick-off on August 1st in York, PA and run through September 2nd in Syracuse, NY. Fans will be treated to DeGraw's show-stopping hits and the powerhouse vocals he is known for.
Prior to the start of the tour, DeGraw will be returning to the CMA Fest Riverfront stage on June 7th for the second year in Nashville, TN.
DeGraw recently toured across the US on the RAW TOUR, where he presented his songs in their truest live form, performing his entire catalogue as a trio for the first time.
The full list of dates:
August 1, 2019 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts
August 2, 2019 - Solomons, MD - Calvert Marine Museum's PNC Waterside Pavilion
August 3, 2019 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage
August 4, 2019 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
August 6, 2019 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
August 8, 2019 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
August 9, 2019 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series - Boarding House Park
August 10, 2019 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
August 14, 2019 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
August 15, 2019 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
August 16, 2019 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort and Hotel
August 17, 2019 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
August 20, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
August 22, 2019 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
August 24, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock, Reggae and Relief
August 31, 2019 - Freeport, ME - Discovery Park - L.L. Bean Summer in the Park
September 2, 2019 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
Gavin DeGraw is a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over 1 million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: "I Don't Want To Be," "Follow Through," and the title-track, "Chariot." Gavin's self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles "In Love With A Girl," which Billboard dubbed "a rocking homerun," and the gold-certified "We Belong Together." In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin's live favorites. His third studio album, Sweeter, was released in September 2011 and produced the smash single, "Not Over You," co-written with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. The track reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum. In 2013, DeGraw released his fourth studio album, Make A Move, which included the hit song "Best I Ever Had" and garnered rave reviews from such publications as Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly amongst many others. In addition, Gavin was nominated for his first Grammy for "We Both Know," the song he co-wrote with Colbie Calliat for the 2013 film, "Safe Haven." Since then he has been consistently touring around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel. Gavin released his fifth studio album Something Worth Saving in September 2016 featuring singles "She Sets the City On Fire" and "Making Love with The Radio On."
Photo Credit: Alberto Vasari